"How can you feel sympathy for someone who has gone out there, pays no tax" – Ex-Liverpool striker hits out at Jordan Henderson amid rumors

Ex-Liverpool striker John Aldridge has lambasted Al-Ettifaq star Jordan Henderson after recent reports claimed that he is interested in sealing a move back to Europe this month.

Earlier last July, Henderson left Anfield to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal. The 33-year-old has struggled to feel at home at Steven Gerrard's outfit, making 19 appearances for them so far.

As a result, the ex-Liverpool captain has allegedly recently expressed his desire to depart Al-Ettifaq. He has drawn attention from Chelsea, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Fulham, according to Fichajes.net.

In his column for the Echo, Aldridge opted to share his honest thoughts on the ex-Liverpool and Sunderland man's current situation. He said:

"I don't feel any sympathy for Jordan or Bobby [Firmino] whatsoever. How can you feel sympathy for someone who has gone out there, pays no tax, and got paid a ridiculous amount of money? I don't feel sorry for them. It's a lesson learned. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Jordan's found that out and he has to live with it. If they come back, they can spread the misery."

Aldridge, who netted 63 times in 104 matches for Liverpool, continued:

"It's not always great to go out and get the money. You miss the Premier League, the attendances, the atmospheres, probably the banter in the dressing room too. Just the life in general. When you've got as much money as these players have got, you don't really need to go out there. You're in a good way already. Your kids are in a good way, and your grandkids and great grandkids will be too."

Remarking on Henderson's potential future destination, Aldridge added:

"I'd hate to see Jordan come back and go to a rival team to be honest though. I've not been watching him so don't know if he's still capable. I'm pretty sure he'd be brilliant for a dressing room though. [He would be] brilliant for the squad, brilliant for the manager."

Al-Hilal join race to sign Liverpool superstar

According to transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have joined the race to lure Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool in the near future. They have already contacted the 31-year-old attacker's entourage, while Al-Ittihad are hoping to launch a winter move.

Earlier this summer, Al-Ittihad tabled a staggering £150 million offer to sign the ex-Chelsea and AS Roma winger. However, the Reds wasted no time in rejecting the transfer approach from the Saudi Arabian outfit.

Salah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has been in explosive form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He has scored 18 goals and laid out nine assists in 27 games across competitions so far.