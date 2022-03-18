“How can he be the first name on the team sheet?” – Darren Bent slams Gareth Southgate for the selection of Manchester United star

Darren Bent has criticized the selection of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire by England for their upcoming international friendlies.

Maguire was announced in the 25-man England squad for next week’s friendlies against Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire by manager Gareth Southgate.

Debates have ensued off the back of the team selection, with many taking issue with Mgauire’s pick given his poor run of form this season.

Bent, who has scored four goals in 13 appearances for the Three Lions, was unhappy with the selection. In a heated debate with a fellow England fan, Bent stood by his stance.

Bent responded to the caller (who was in favor of Maguire getting picked) on TalkSPORT saying:

“Regardless of whether he’s solid or not, you pick players on form and he’s got no form whatsoever.”

The caller then claimed the United skipper is one of the first names on Southgate’s teamsheet to which Bent responded:

“How can he be the first name on the teamsheet when’s he’s got no form whatsoever?”

He continued"

“He’s been poor for his club side, are we just picking players because they’ve done well in the past? Harry Maguire this season has had no form. He’s responsible for a lot of the goals Manchester United have conceded this year.”

Does Manchester United captain Harry Maguire deserve his England call-up?

Maguire is one of Southgate's favoured centre-backs

To say the Red Devils skipper has been out of form this season would be putting it lightly.

He has been maligned by not just fans, but several pundits also have scathed his performances with Maguire looking devoid of confidence.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Ian Wright 100% right about Harry Maguire here.



Ian Wright 100% right about Harry Maguire here.https://t.co/qLaxdnoGpS

Despite his woeful form that has coincided with Manchester United's miserable season, he has been consistently backed by both former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim Ralf Rangnick.

He has, however, been decent when called upon by Gareth Southgate for the England side.

At the 2018 World Cup, he became a fan favorite for his impressive form for the Three Lions.

Sujal Swain @officialsujal10



World Cup Team of the Tournament (FIFA WC 2018, Russia)

Euros Team of the Tournament (Euro 2020)

Premier League Team of the Season (20/21)



#MUFC Harry Maguire is the 𝙊𝙉𝙇𝙔 player to feature in:World Cup Team of the Tournament (FIFA WC 2018, Russia)Euros Team of the Tournament (Euro 2020)Premier League Team of the Season (20/21) Harry Maguire is the 𝙊𝙉𝙇𝙔 player to feature in:🔸World Cup Team of the Tournament (FIFA WC 2018, Russia)🔸Euros Team of the Tournament (Euro 2020)🔸Premier League Team of the Season (20/21)#MUFC 🇾🇪 https://t.co/QLwSuQWpKL

That subsequently led to Manchester United making him the world's most expensive defender that very same year.

Many deem the defender to be more comfortable in the England set-up as he is often part of a back three, which means his apparent vulnerabilities don't lend themselves to constant problems.

The pressure of being captain of one of the world's biggest clubs has been rife this season, however, and rumors of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo have only made matters worse.

Edited by Diptanil Roy