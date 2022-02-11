“How do you compete with that” – Premier League manager admits it will be ‘difficult’ to keep 25-year-old Manchester United target if big clubs come calling

Manchester United have been handed a boost as Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed they could 'struggle' to keep Yves Bissouma this summer. The Englishman believes the midfielder is ready for a big move and with the Champions League on offer, he could leave.

Reports suggest Red Devils wanted to sign Yves Bissouma last summer but could not get a deal done. The player was unwilling to leave and Brighton were keen on keeping him as well, as per the rumors.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Will clubs in the Champions League target Brighton's Yves Bissouma? Will clubs in the Champions League target Brighton's Yves Bissouma? 💰https://t.co/jlrX5Ut7vJ

Speaking to the media, Potter revealed the Premier League side are bracing themselves for offers. He claims Bissouma has a decision to make this summer and there could be an interesting move on offer. He said:

"Yves is really enjoying his football with us and we've had lots of speculation over various windows and he's still here with us. But you also have to understand that the club and him, you face a point where you've got a decision to make. If there is Champions League interest, as an example, as a club how do you compete with that if you're 'teams like Brighton'."

"How do you compete financially and how can you stop the player taking that opportunity up? It's very difficult because it not only hampers the relationship you have with the player, and it's a challenge for that, but also damages your whole structure."

"We are clearly not a Champions League-structured team so it's quite complex, but we're quite relaxed about it. There is no pressure, no stress, no problem. We're enjoying having Yves with us, we're enjoying his football and I'd suggest that our supporters are the same."

Arsenal and Manchester United lead Yves Bissouma race

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be in the race to sign Yves Bissouma in the summer. The Brighton player was unwilling to leave the club last summer as he believed the time was not right.

Also Read Article Continues below

With more experience now, the midfielder is reportedly willing to listen to offers at the end of the season. Aston Villa also showed interest in signing the midfielder while Tottenham were also said to be keeping tabs on him.

Edited by Arnav