How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet? Al-Nassr star's partner opens up on their first meeting

Georgina Rodriguez has shared how she met her partner Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time. She also explained why her relationship with the Al-Nassr star forced her to quit her job.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2017 after meeting for the first time at a Gucci shop in Madrid. They have two daughters together, Alana Martina and Bella, and are co-parenting Ronaldo’s three other children, Ronaldo Junior, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo.

Ahead of the release of the second season of her hit Netflix show, “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her first meeting and interaction with Ronaldo. Speaking on 'El Hormiguero', the 29-year-old said:

“I had a crush. He is a very handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome that I was embarrassed to look at him. I didn't have much conversation with him because I wasn't attending to him. I was attending to a friend's client. and I was supposed to leave at 5 pm.

“I covered for him. I was selling coats to a lady in the middle of July, and just as she was leaving, Cristiano came in. And I felt butterflies. He's very polite; he was with Junior and some friends, and he said 'Good afternoon'. And it was a very good afternoon.”

Georgina Rodriguez then claimed that the Real Madrid legend hit on her for the first time at a fashion event. She added:

“The first time we talked was at a fashion event in a store. He hit on me, but I'm very shy. He didn't hit on me right away, it took some time. Gradually."

“He bought a lot of things at Gucci. He didn't come often, but when he did, he bought a lot. That's what I do now, because every time I go shopping, it's exhausting.”

Georgina Rodriguez also revealed that she had to quit her job after failing to keep enthusiastic fans at bay. She added:

“I had to change stores, I went to Prada at El Corte Ingles. But he played at the Bernabeu and every time there was a match, it seemed like the Georgina Museum. People brought jerseys for him to sign, until there came a point where I couldn't continue. Players' wives walked around saying, 'That's her.' 'Yes, it's me'.”

Much more is set to be revealed about Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s lives together when the second season of Soy Georgina drops on Netflix on Friday (March 24).

Cristiano Ronaldo on brink of making massive international record

After a disappointing end to Portugal’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, which saw them crash out in the quarterfinals, rumours started brewing about Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career. The 38-year-old started both knockout fixtures on the bench, with his family lashing out at then-coach Fernando Santos for keeping Ronaldo out of the XI.

In January, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the lesser-known Saudi Pro League, further risking an international call-up. New coach Roberto Martinez, though, has chosen to keep faith in the all-time record goalscorer in men’s football, calling him up for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Ronaldo has scored 114 times in 196 games for Portugal. Another appearance will see him break Bader Al-Mutawa’s record of most international appearances (196 for Kuwait).

Considering his good run of form for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (nine goals in eight games), Martinez could field Cristiano Ronaldo in the clash against Liechtenstein on Thursday (March 23). It will be interesting to see if he can mark the special occasion with a goal.

Poll : 0 votes