How would Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr perform in the Premier League? Football Manager simulation results provide indication

SPORTbible recently used Football Manager 2023 to simulate the 2022-23 Premier League season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side replacing Bournemouth. The results provided an indication of how the Knights of Najd would fare in the most competitive league in the world.

The Saudi Pro League has been in the limelight this summer after signing several big names across Europe. The likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have joined Al-Ittihad, while Marcelo Brozovic jumped ship to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The Knights of Najd did not have a very successful Premier League season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's side being relegated after finishing in 19th place with 29 points. They managed just eight wins, five draws, and a whopping 25 losses.

An analysis of their performance conveyed that their season only derailed in the second half. They started quite well, even reaching a peak position of sixth by game week 13. However, they started losing consistently after that, ensuring their relegation.

Al-Nassr opted to play in a 3-4-3 formation with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a respectable season, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances, eighth in the goal-scoring charts.

The Riyadh-based outfit are highly unlikely to actually feature in the Premier League. But these results suggest that Saudi football still has a long way to go before it can reach the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr open talks to sign Barcelona star: Reports

According to Arriyadiyah, Al-Nassr have opened talks with Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie's representatives for a possible transfer this summer.

Barcelona are looking to make several big signings this summer. However, due to their financial issues, they would need to offload several players to reduce their wage bill. Kessie is one such player who could possibly leave the Blaugrana this summer, despite his contract running to 2026.

The 26-year-old joined as a free agent from AC Milan last summer. He has made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

The Knights of Najd would heavily benefit from a player of his caliber in central midfield. Kessie could form a lethal partnership with Marcelo Brozovic, which would give them the edge needed to win silverware next season.

