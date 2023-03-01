How did Cristiano Ronaldo treat young players at Manchester United? Red Devils youngster makes honest admission 

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez, who is currently on loan at Preston North End, recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was a massive influence on the youngsters during his time at the club.

Ronaldo left the Old Trafford club in November last year after mutually terminating his contract as a result of his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Fernandez has claimed that Ronaldo was a class act on and off the pitch. Speaking to AS, the 19-year-old left-back said:

"Very well with him, he is very nice. With young people, he is very top, very close. On top of the fact that he spoke Spanish, he knew that he had been in Madrid. They had already told him about me."

Further speaking about Ronaldo, Fernandez said:

"At Christmas, I started with the first team and I was with them until the end of the season when I was called up for a game. The first day was incredible, it was also the time when Cristiano had just returned."

The youngster has made 30 appearances for Preston North End this season. He is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United's senior team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr since his departure from the Red Devils. The Portuguese has scored eight goals and provided two assists for his new club so far.

Christian Eriksen claimed Manchester United players were sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave

While Manchester United have been in a great run of form since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen claimed back in December that the players were sad to see the Portuguese leave.

Eriksen said (via Mirror):

"First of all, we are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it, His legacy and his name at any club is special, and for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice. But the football goes on. You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before - and now our focus is really like he is not here."

United are currently third in the Premier League table with 49 points from 24 matches. The Red Devils recently won the Carabao Cup with a victory over Newcastle United in the final.

