“How about dancing now?” - Lionel Messi after Yerry Mina's missed penalty in Copa America semi-final shootout

Argentina captain Lionel Messi taunted former Barcelona teammate Yerry Mina following the Colombian defender's penalty miss in the semi-final of Copa America 2021.

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in normal time, the game between Argentina and Colombia went to a penalty shootout, where Yerry Mina, Davidson Sanchez and Edwin Cardona missed for Colombia. Lionel Messi was at his most animated when Mina missed his spot-kick.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was heard shouting "Baila ahora" (Spanish for Dance Now) after Mina's effort was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

“HOW ABOUT DANCING NOW?” yells Leo Messi to Yerry Mina after his penalty kick is saved by Dibu Martínez. This is the Messi all of Argentina wants to see. Fired up and in it ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mFXzVdru5 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 7, 2021

Despite a glittering resume in club football, Messi has always been criticised for not winning an international trophy with Argentina. The Albiceleste lost two Copa America finals recently, one of them was against Chile on penalties, where Messi missed one of the spot-kicks.

The 33-year-old was very animated when Emiliano Martinez saved the effort from Mina in the shootout on Tuesday. The Argentina captain has heaped praise on his goalkeeper, who plays for Aston Villa, after Martinez saved three Colombia penalties in the shootout. Messi said:

"We have Emi, who is a phenomenon. We trusted him. We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games, and now we are going to the final."

Lionel Messi has been a standout player at 2021 Copa America

Argentina vs Colombia: Semi-final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi has almost single-handedly guided Argentina to the Copa America 2021 final.

With four goals and five assists, the 33-year-old superstar has registered the most goals and assists at the tournament and is on course to win the Golden Boot. Messi has also registered the most shots on target at 2021 Copa America, with 11, and also scored in the shootout win over Colombia.

Argentina will now face an in-form Brazil, who will have home advantage, in an enticing Copa America 2021 final on Saturday. Messi's counterpart, Neymar, has also had a brilliant Copa America campaign, registering two goals and three assists so far.

Messi 🆚 Neymar.



The whole world watching.



What a treat for football fans this weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d4MMWKxgZb — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021

After losing three major finals since 2014, Messi seems determined to end Argentina's long trophy drought dating back to Copa America 1993.

