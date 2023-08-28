“How dare these people talk like that” – Rio Ferdinand defends Manchester United star criticized by Roy Keane

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has sprung to the defense of current Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, who attracted criticism from Roy Keane.

Amid the Red Devils' underwhelming start to the season, Fernandes drew flak from former United captain Roy Keane following the 2-0 league defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on August 20.

Keane lambasted Fernandes and new signing Mason Mount for looking like 'schoolboys' and also had a go at manager Erik ten Hag (via Manchester Evening News):

"When I look at Mount and Fernandes, out of possession, they look like schoolboys! They haven't got the physicality to get the ball back. We make excuses all the time for them. We’re told Ten Hag is a brilliant coach, but we need to see it."

Fernandes had an improved outing in the come-from-behind 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest, setting up Casemiro to make it 2-2 before netting the winning penalty.

Ferdinand had a go at Fernandes' detractors, saying on his FIVE YouTube channel (as per Manchester Evening News):

"The biggest gainer out of all this will be Bruno Fernandes. I swear to you, the flak he has been getting over the last week, I have been sitting there with my mouth wide open thinking ‘how dare these people talk like that’."

He added:

"He (Fernandes)'s been the most creative player in the league last season. He's the most creative player again at this point of the season so far. The first player to hit 10 goal opportunities created for his teammates out of anybody."

"Since he's come to the club he's outperformed every single player at the football club in terms of goals, created chances, goals, and assists."

Manchester United's next league assignment is a trip to last season's runner-ups Arsenal on Sunday (September 3). The Red Devils lost this fixture 3-2 last season.

“I’m happy there’s another Dane at United who can show off the Danish flag” - Christian Eriksen on his new Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen cannot wait to play alongside his compatriot Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived this summer at Manchester United on a £72 million move from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 20-year-old Dane is yet to make his competitive debut for his new club, as he's nursing an injury sustained in pre-season training while at Atalanta. Nevertheless, Eriksen has waxed lyrical about his younger compatriot (as per Manchester United's website):

“He’s a guy who holds his ground. He doesn’t back down from anything. He’s really a front-foot guy, who is aggressive and really attack-minded. But, at the same time, a nice guy outside of football.”

About two Danes in Erik ten Hag's squad, Eriksen added:

"I know it’s been a massive, massive thing and still is. Obviously, it’s going to explode even more when he is going to have his debut. I’m happy there’s another Dane at United who can show off the Danish flag."

With United depending on their midfielders and defenders for goals this season, Ten Hag cannot wait enough to have Hojlund back in action as his team competes in multiple competitions.