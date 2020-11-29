How Diego Maradona addressed the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

On Wednesday last week, the football world lost one of its icons, as Diego Maradona died after a cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

The tributes for Maradona poured in from all across the world, including from the man many consider as his natural successor - Lionel Messi.

A few years ago, Maradona had his say on the ongoing debate comparing Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a brilliant summing up of the situation, Maradona said that he would take Messi's side. He also said that he wished Cristiano Ronaldo were Argentine.

"I prefer Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo but I acknowledge that the latter is an animal," Maradona said, as quoted by SportBible.

"I wish he was Argentine. He's incredible. He makes me think of Gabriel Batistuta. As soon as he touched the ball, it was a goal," Maradona said of Ronaldo.

"From the few players that I saw, amongst the greatest were Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo could be in there as well," he added.

Lionel Messi is touched by a magic wand: Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi was coached by Diego Maradona at the 2010 World Cup

Maradona was effusive in his praise of Lionel Messi, and the way he played the sport. He said:

"I can't remember having seen Lionel Messi play badly. There are players who have been touched by a magic wand. We Argentines are proud that Lionel Messi is Argentinian."

"The other one is an animal. Ronaldo is pure power, and now he's also a sorcerer. He said he'd score three goals and he scored three goals."

Despite praising Messi, Maradona said he needed support from the rest of the squad if Argentina were to win a World Cup during the Barcelona superstar's career. Maradona continued:

"Alone, he will not be able to win the World Cup. You need a solid team for that. Football history will remember Messi."

"Football has given him a lot, as much as he has given the sport and to win a World Cup, in my opinion, wouldn't bring himself anything else."

Maradona coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they were drubbed by Germany in the quarterfinal. They came the closest in 2014 when they reached the final, but once again couldn't clear the German hurdle, as Mario Gotze scored the winner in extra-time.