Although the English Premier League ( EPL ) remains on hiatus, there is still plenty of content for supporters worldwide to enjoy across multiple platforms.

In a featured video with German channel Freekickerz, who have 8.35million subscribers, Jurgen Klopp tested his wits against a compatriot in 21-year-old Felix Casa.

The video, sponsored by boot supplier New Balance, was recorded back in February before the coronavirus pandemic suspended sporting activities across the world.

Konzi, one of the channel's main contributors, was acting as moderator - checking to ensure the pair's answers were correct. The first question related to the Borussia Dortmund 2011-12 squad, as they took turns naming players one-by-one.

They correctly named 13 players between them before Casa named someone who had left just before the season started - Turkish midfielder Nuri Sahin (£9m to Real Madrid).

Sahin, who currently plays for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, made seven EPL appearances during a six-month loan move to Liverpool in 2012.

Sahin celebrates his only EPL goal during Liverpool's 5-2 thrashing vs. Norwich City in the 2011-12 season

EPL boss Klopp immediately reacted disapprovingly after Casa said Sahin, before continuing to name more players - Moritz Leitner, Leonardo Bittencourt, Lucas Barrios and current EPL midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City).

Klopp was 1-0 up but admitted the question was slightly unfair in his favour, considering Casa was only 14 at the time in 2012, while he still keeps in touch with his former players today and has their phone numbers.

Onto the next question, Champions League teams from the 2018-19 season - where there was an all-EPL final between Klopp's Liverpool and Tottenham.

They got to 10 correct teams this time before Casa said Zenit St. Petersburg and Klopp drew a sharp intake of breath as Konzi checked to see if they were indeed involved.

Zenit were in last season's Europa League before being knocked out by Villarreal in the last-16, so Casa was again wrong and Klopp doubled his lead.

They discussed which teams were involved, including Porto - who were bested by eventual champions and EPL leaders Liverpool, as well as EPL giants Manchester United.

Klopp ultimately wins with EPL-heavy question

The third and final question? The world's 20 most valuable players. Klopp immediately started with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Casa was again wrong first, this time after just his third answer - naming Juventus and former EPL star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Klopp named three Liverpool players: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, before celebrating as Konzi revealed Ronaldo (€60m) was lower than Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (€90m), who was joint-20th on their list.

Klopp said Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann would have featured in the list, as well as EPL stars Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City). He continued, saying:

"Ronaldo went to Juve for more than 100m, but is also 35 already. That is my only experience... you'll also have it one day - I am watching football for 47 years now. You knew a lot but I was even better! [laughs]"

