"How is this even possible", "Is he injured again?" - Fans react as Arsenal star absent from squad for Southampton clash

Arsenal fans were left bemused at the absence of Riccardo Calafiori for the Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday, May 25. The two teams lock horns at St. Mary's Stadium for the final game of the league season.

The Saints have been relegated from the top flight once again, while the Gunners will be finishing second for the third season running. Mikel Arteta made five changes to the team that won 1-0 over Newcastle United last weekend.

Arsenal fans quickly noted that Calafiori was missing once again and took to social media to express their opinion. One fan was left wondering how Calafiori wasn't in the team again, commenting:

"No calafiori again? How is this even possible"

Expand Tweet

Another quipped:

"Is Calafiori injured again? F*ck off man"

Expand Tweet

Another fan couldn't believe that Calafiori might be injured again, posting:

"Is Calafiori injured again? Like seriously???!!"

Another added:

"Calafiori is the new Tomiyasu... We just have to shift the old Tomi now."

One fan was surprised that Calafiori hadn't even made the bench, stating:

"How is calafiori not even on the bench... Wtf"

Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna last summer in a reported £42 million deal. The Italian has registered 29 appearances across competitions this season.

Will Thomas Partey extend his stay at Arsenal?

Thomas Partey

There's a growing optimism that Thomas Partey will sign a new deal at the Emirates, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract expires next month, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to Football Insider, O'Rourke added that there's no dearth of interest in the 31-year-old.

"There’s growing optimism that a deal can be reached to see Partey remain at the Emirates. [Arteta] has come out and said that the Ghana International has been one of the best players for Arsenal this season, so he really wants him to stay at the club," said Rourke.

He continued:

“It’ll probably be about the length of the contract… but there is confidence that Thomas Partey will remain at Arsenal. There is some interest elsewhere obviously, because if he does become available as a free agent there’ll be a lot of takers for Thomas Partey."

He concluded:

“There’s been talk that Atletico Madrid are interested, as well as a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia… I would expect there’s confidence that they can get that deal done.”

Thomas Partey has registered three goals and four assists from 51 games this season.

