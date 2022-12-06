"How good Brazil paying homage to its idol" - Maradona’s daughter Giannina Maradona after arch-rivals pay tribute to Pele at FIFA World Cup

Diego Maradona's daughter, Giannina Maradona, shared the Brazilian national team's message of support for Pele via her Instagram account.

Amid his ongoing battle with cancer, Pele was recently hospitalized in Sao Paulo, which became a major cause for concern amongst Brazilian fans. The national team paid tribute to the three-time FIFA World Cup champion after their 4-1 victory against South Korea in the Round of 16.

Maradona's daughter shared an image of the tribute and wrote:

"How good Brazil paying homage to its idol."

The comment has been construed by some as a criticism of La Albiceleste for failing to honor her father appropriately. Diego Maradona passed away in November 2020 due to cardiac arrest.

Pele and Maradona are widely considered to be two of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

Brazil and Argentina could meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Brazil and Argentina have both reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste defeated Australia by a scoreline of 2-1 in their Round of 16 clash, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez finding the target.

Brazil, meanwhile, put on a show of exquisite attacking football as they breezed past South Korea.

Messi and co. will play the Netherlands in the last eight, while Neymar's side will take on Croatia in their quarter-final clash. If both teams win their respective games, the South American giants will collide in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Brazil and Argentina met in July 2021 in the final of the Copa America, where Lionel Scaloni's team emerged victorious.

Recently retired Argentinian international Sergio Aguero believes the Seleção will not want to face their arch-rivals in the World Cup after their loss last year.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the former Manchester City and Barcelona striker said (via Ge Globo):

"Brazil has just lost the Copa América final, so I think they don't want this game. If we go through the quarterfinals, I will start to delude myself."

Messi has been in phenomenal form for his country in Qatar. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in four games.

Brazilian superstar Neymar was out for the last two group games after sustaining an injury in his side's opening game. However, he got on the scoresheet against South Korea upon his return to the team.

