“How great you are” - Guti sends farewell message to Casemiro as he leaves Real Madrid 

Real Madrid legend Guti has bid Casemiro farewell as the Brazilian heads to Manchester United.

Los Blancos held a press conference on August 21 to confirm the departure of the defensive midfielder, who was emotional whilst saying his goodbyes.

The Brazilian will join United in a £59.5 million deal, signing a four-year contract with the option of an additional year, per Sky Sports.

A number of former and current Real Madrid players have sent farewell messages to Casemiro and Guti is the latest.

The former Galactico wrote on his Twitter:

"How great you are (Casemiro). I wish you all the best in your professional and personal future, thanks for all Madridista."

JOSE MARIA GUTIERREZ @GUTY14HAZ 14. Q grande eres @Casemiro te deseo todo lo mejor en tu futuro profesional y personal ,gracias por todo madridista14. Q grande eres @Casemiro te deseo todo lo mejor en tu futuro profesional y personal ,gracias por todo madridista ❤️14.

The veteran midfielder joined Madrid from Brazilian side Sao Paulo back in 2013.

He made his debut in a 3-1 victory over Real Betis at the age of 21.

The midfielder would then head to FC Porto on loan where he impressed, making 41 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

Following this, Casemiro became a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and a number of other trophies.

He boasts a record of 31 goals and 29 assists in 336 appearances, with many touting him as one of the best defensive midfielders in Los Blancos' history.

Manchester United signing a top midfielder in Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Casemiro has been a roaring success at the Bernabeu

There seems to be reservations over Manchester United signing the Brazilian.

Some argue that he isn't the right type of midfielder for Erik ten Hag's side at present.

Others argue that the Red Devils are paying over the odds and that the deal is a desperate one.

However, it cannot be understated just how talented a midfielder Casemiro is, having been a huge part of Madrid's recent era of success.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Florentino Perez: "Casemiro is a legend. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do after all the things he did for us. We will give him the farewell he deserves." @diarioas 🎙| Florentino Perez: "Casemiro is a legend. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do after all the things he did for us. We will give him the farewell he deserves." @diarioas https://t.co/4ROoEwv4oV

The Brazilian was the catalyst between defense and attack for Los Blancos, sitting in front of the backline and breaking up play.

He would get on the ball and immediately help Madrid in transition with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos working in front of him.

Casemiro has earned comparisons to Real Madrid legend Claude Makelele with the way in which he controls the defensive side of midfield.

Manchester United have been crying out for a defensive midfielder for a number of years and they may just have signed the best of the lot.

