“How he kept running is crazy” - Javier Mascherano reveals Lionel Messi played with injury during match-winning display against Porto

Javier Mascherano has revealed that Lionel Messi was carrying an injury in Inter Miami's match against FC Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, June 19. The Herons ran out 2-1 winners at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the Argentine getting on the scoresheet with a stunning free-kick.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mascherano stated that Messi was not a guaranteed starter and that his hunger and desire were an inspiration to his teammates. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Leo Messi played whilst injured, with the pain he had in his quadriceps and how he kept running is crazy. His presence was not guaranteed before the game."

"He's the player who shows us how to compete. His hunger and desire to keep performing - at any level - guides us and shows us the path we need to follow."

Lionel Messi's goal against Porto has now taken his tally to 68 direct free-kicks in his career. He is just 10 away from matching the record held by Marcelinho Carioca and four off Juninho Pernambucano.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami creat history at FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami created history on Thursday when they defeated FC Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first MLS side to beat a European club in a competitive match. Head coach Javier Mascherano was proud of his players and said after the match (via GOAL):

"First of all, I want to congratulate the players for the game they played. Beyond the result, it was a source of pride to watch them play with courage, both with and without the ball. Today we've shown that we can compete against any team in the world."

"Everyone should enjoy this in their own way. Everyone contributes their part to help this club keep moving forward. It means we're still alive. We head into our third match with a real shot at qualifying."

"If we have a plan and stick together - and if we dare to play - we can compete. The way the team overcame the adversity of the match, staying true to our identity, was admirable. Everyone remained committed to what we're trying to do."

Inter Miami were 1-0 down against Porto at half-time, but goals from Telasco Segovia (47') and Lionel Messi (54') saw them bounce back in the second half and collect all three points. They take on Group A toppers Palmeiras (June 23) in the final match of the group stage.

