“How do you like it, daddy?” - Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie responds after Liverpool star Mac Allister comments on their battle in WC qualifier

By Bhargav
Published Sep 11, 2025 06:11 GMT
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Macalister (left) and Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie - both pics GETTY
Arsenal centre-back Piero Hincapie responded after Liverpool midfielder Alexis Maclister's social media post following Ecuador's 1-0 home win over MacAlister's Argentina in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (September 10).

In an ill-tempered clash at the Estadio Monumental, the reigning champions saw Nicolas Otamendi see red just past the hour mark for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. The hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage 13 minutes into first-half added time, through Enner Valencia's penalty, as they led at the break.

However, Moises Caicedo was sent off for Ecuador five minutes into the second period for stomping on Nicolas Gonzalez, reducing both sides to 10 men. The Albiceleste, playing without their talismanic captain Lionel Messi, couldn't conjure an equaliser. The loss mattered not, though, as Lionel Scaloni's side were already through to the finals as winners, with Ecuador finishing second.

MacAllister posted a video from the game as he pushed Hincapie and wrote on Instagram (as translated from Spanish):

"You are not like that"
The Ecuadorean promptly replied (as translated from Spanish):

"How do you like it, daddy?"

With the conclusion of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay qualified for next year's showpiece, while Bolivia entered the play-offs.

How Arsenal fared against Liverpool this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arseanl suffered a 1-0 loss at reigning Premier League champions Liverpool last month. With the game looking likely to end goalless, Dominik Szoboszlai struck seven minutes from time to hand Arne Slot's side all three points.

Earlier in the game, Gunners centre-back William Saliba was substituted after just five minutes due to injury, while Hugo Ekitike had a strike called off at the hour mark because of offside. However, Szoboszlai's brilliant free-kick would prove decisive.

The narrow win sent the holders back atop the fledgling standings, two points ahead of third-placed Arsenal, having won their opening three games - the only top-flight side to do so this campaign.

Following the ongoing international break, Liverpool return to domestic duty with a league trip to Burnley on Sunday (September 14), while the Gunners host Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

About the author
Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

bell-icon Manage notifications