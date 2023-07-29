“How would you like to send Messi into space?” - NASA chief uses Lionel Messi reference during speech in Argentina

NASA chief Clarence William "Bill" Nelson II recently used a Lionel Messi reference during a speech in Argentina to explain the organization's future aspirations.

Nelson recently paid a visit to the UBA faculty of engineering in Buenos Aires. Speaking about the company's future ambitions, Nelson said (via Noticias Mitelfe):

"How would you like to send Messi into space? It is not unreasonable, in the near future, to think of an Argentine astronaut and any of you can be one."

Since the start of his international career, Lionel Messi has been an iconic figure in Argentina. His status as an Argentine icon further rose when the "Little Magician" led La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that NASA chief used Messi as a reference while trying to communicate with the crowd in Argentina.

Brandi Chastain said Lionel Messi's arrival can help the USMNT match the USWNT

It is no secret USWNT have been much more successful than USMNT in the international stage. Their accomplishments in the global stage are much more prominent than that of the men's team.

USWNT legend Brandi Chastain thinks Messi, who currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami, can help men's soccer elevate its popularity to the level of the women's game. Chastain told CNN:

“For a long time, women’s soccer was leading the charge and there was always the question: ‘Why isn’t the men’s national team as good as the women’s national team?’

"Soccer now, together, collectively, has a chance. The fact that a player like Lionel Messi, who I believe will enhance the amount of eyes that will be on soccer in America, I think that’s good for both of us.”

Messi is yet to play two full games for his club side Inter Miami. The Argentina legend, however, has already made his mark, bagging three goals and one assist for the Miami-based outfit so far.

Messi and co. will return to action on August 1 in a Leagues Cup round-of-32 game. Inter Miami's opponent for the match is yet to be decided.