"How long are they going to wait?" - Garth Crooks urges Liverpool to make a move for Premier League star who would 'fit like a glove'

Garth Crooks has once again urged Liverpool to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. The BBC pundit believes the Englishman fits into Jurgen Klopp's side well and should be their #1 target.

Gini Wijnaldum left the Reds in the summer following the expiry of his contract. The Dutchman and the club couldn't agree on a new deal and he joined PSG, a club he is reportedly looking to move away from already.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only James Ward-Prowse(12) has scored more direct free-kicks than Christian Eriksen (8) in the Premier League since August 2013 Only James Ward-Prowse(12) has scored more direct free-kicks than Christian Eriksen (8) in the Premier League since August 2013 🎯 Only James Ward-Prowse(12) has scored more direct free-kicks than Christian Eriksen (8) in the Premier League since August 2013 https://t.co/UC1RtCb0d5

Crooks believes Jurgen Klopp and Co. have made a mistake by not signing a replacement for Wijnaldum and has claimed Ward-Prowse as his ideal replacement. He was on BBC Sport when he said:

"The free-kick scored by Southampton's James Ward-Prowse against Wolves was outstanding, though. How long are Liverpool going to wait to buy Ward-Prowse? They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove."

VBET News @VBETnews



18 - David Beckham

12 - James Ward-Prowse

12 - Thierry Henry

12 - Gianfranco Zola



@premierleague Most direct free-kicks ever scored in #PL history:18 - David Beckham12 - James Ward-Prowse12 - Thierry Henry12 - Gianfranco Zola Most direct free-kicks ever scored in #PL history:18 - David Beckham12 - James Ward-Prowse12 - Thierry Henry12 - Gianfranco Zola@premierleague https://t.co/lt4Fdo1GdX

This is not the first time Crooks has suggested Ward-Prowse's name to Jurgen Klopp's side. Less than a year ago, he said:

"I am convinced Southampton would be in serious trouble were it not for James Ward-Prowse. We know he can take a free-kick and that he is capable of covering the ground, but he also has a superb temperament. It's clear Georginio Wijnaldum is almost certain to leave Liverpool at the end of the season for Barcelona. I can't think of a better replacement than Ward-Prowse."

Liverpool vs Tottenham for James Ward-Prowse?

While Crooks has urged the Reds to sign Ward-Prowse, Jamie O'Hara believes Tottenham should be moving for him. Last month he said on Sky Sports:

"I'd love him at Tottenham! As I was saying to Leroy [Lita], he gives you 15 goal contributions a season. Whether it's from penalties, free-kicks or set-pieces, he's massive to have in your side. People say he's just a set-piece specialist - he's not. He's good on the ball, he works hard, he's got great energy and he's a leader. I really like Ward-Prowse, I think he's brilliant."

Also Read Article Continues below

James Ward-Prowse is a vital part of Southampton's starting XI and is their club captain as well. He has scored six goals this season while assisting two others in the Premier League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava