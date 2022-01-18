"How long are they going to wait?" - Garth Crooks urges Liverpool to make a move for Premier League star who would 'fit like a glove'

Garth Crooks has once again urged Liverpool to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. The BBC pundit believes the Englishman fits into Jurgen Klopp's side well and should be their #1 target.
Gini Wijnaldum left the Reds in the summer following the expiry of his contract. The Dutchman and the club couldn't agree on a new deal and he joined PSG, a club he is reportedly looking to move away from already.
Crooks believes Jurgen Klopp and Co. have made a mistake by not signing a replacement for Wijnaldum and has claimed Ward-Prowse as his ideal replacement. He was on BBC Sport when he said:
"The free-kick scored by Southampton's James Ward-Prowse against Wolves was outstanding, though. How long are Liverpool going to wait to buy Ward-Prowse? They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove."
This is not the first time Crooks has suggested Ward-Prowse's name to Jurgen Klopp's side. Less than a year ago, he said:
"I am convinced Southampton would be in serious trouble were it not for James Ward-Prowse. We know he can take a free-kick and that he is capable of covering the ground, but he also has a superb temperament. It's clear Georginio Wijnaldum is almost certain to leave Liverpool at the end of the season for Barcelona. I can't think of a better replacement than Ward-Prowse."
Liverpool vs Tottenham for James Ward-Prowse?
While Crooks has urged the Reds to sign Ward-Prowse, Jamie O'Hara believes Tottenham should be moving for him. Last month he said on Sky Sports:
"I'd love him at Tottenham! As I was saying to Leroy [Lita], he gives you 15 goal contributions a season. Whether it's from penalties, free-kicks or set-pieces, he's massive to have in your side. People say he's just a set-piece specialist - he's not. He's good on the ball, he works hard, he's got great energy and he's a leader. I really like Ward-Prowse, I think he's brilliant."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
James Ward-Prowse is a vital part of Southampton's starting XI and is their club captain as well. He has scored six goals this season while assisting two others in the Premier League.