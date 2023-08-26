How long will Luke Shaw be out injured? Reports reveal worrying news for Manchester United

Manchester United star Luke Shaw is set to be sidelined for three months following a muscle injury (via centredevils). Should the England international remain out for the period suggested, Erik ten Hag could have a few issues at left-back.

Currently, the club's backup to Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, is also out due to injury. He failed to make the matchday squad in either of the Red Devils' opening Premier League clashes.

Despite reports suggesting that Shaw could be out for a prolonged period, Manchester United continue to assess the extent of his issue. The club said in a statement (via ESPN):

"Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games. The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks."

The Red Devils could turn to youngster Alvaro Fernandez in the side's upcoming Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26). The 20-year-old left-back is yet to feature in the English football's top-tier competition for ten Hag's side.

With few days remaining before the transfer window shuts this summer, the ten Hag could go searching for a short-term solution. It will be interesting to see the club's approach to this situation.

"We have the solutions in our squad"- Manchester United boss convinced he can deal with left-back conundrum

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke to the press ahead of the Red Devils' clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26). After suffering a major setback in the form of Luke Shaw's injury, the manager claims his squad has solutions to the problem.

The former Ajax boss will also be missing second-choice left-back Tyrell Malacia, who is set to be out for weeks with a fitness issue of his own. Responding to the crisis, ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Definitely, we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. We thought before the season about this scenario, it could happen, you hope to avoid. But if it happens you have to be ready for it."

"That is the situation, it's normal, top football, you got to the limits, injuries coming up, always disappointing but you have to deal with it and construct a squad. And deal with it."

Manchester United could see Diogo Dalot occupy the left-back position against Nottingham Forest. Should the manager prefer a natural left-sided full-back, he could turn to youngster Alvaro Fernandez.