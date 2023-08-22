“How she loves her uncle even without a body” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister shares witty caption as her daughter poses with his statue

Cristiano Ronaldo's siblings have never shied away from publicly expressing their love towards their world-famous brother. Elma Aveiro is the one who always makes the headlines due to her controversial opinions on football. But it's Katia Aveiro who is currently in the news due to a recent wholesome social media post.

The pop singer took to Instagram to share a story of her and her daughter posing alongside the famous bust sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Madeira airport. She wittingly captioned the photo thus:

"How she loves her uncle even without a body 😂😂"

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister with her daughter at the Madeira airport

The 45-year-old has been able to make a mark on her own, earning a name for herself without using her brother's fame.

Katia Aveiro is a renowned Portuguese pop singer, with her artistic career stretching back to 2005. After a brief hiatus of three years, Katia resumed her stint in the musical industry in 2012.

She has even partnered up with renowned Moroccan singer RedOne, a regular contributor to Jennifer Lopez and Lada Gaga's works.

Katia could be seen enjoying herself in Portugal, spending some quality time with family and friends.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are yet to register a win in the Saudi Pro League this season

Having played out two match weeks of the ongoing season, Al-Nassr remain winless at the time of writing. The Saudi outfit began their campaign with an away defeat to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, losing the match 2-1 to the hosts. Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent from their opening fixture.

The 38-year-old goal machine recently won his first accolade with his new club, securing the Arab Club Champions Cup with two goals in the final. Consequently, manager Luis Castro decided to give his talisman a well-deserved rest in their SPL bout.

Unfortunately, his return to the starting line-up did little to alter Al-Nassr's fate, as the Knights of Najd suffered a consecutive league defeat in their second outing.

Castro's men were comprehensively outclassed by a resurgent Al Taawoun side, losing 2-0 at home. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet, despite having four attempts at the goal.

The men in yellow will now face Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli in their AFC Champions League play-off fixture. They will then travel to Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium to face Al Fateh for their third league match of the season.