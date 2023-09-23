"How lucky we are" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares video with children on Instagram after Al-Nassr's win over Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attention once again for Al-Nassr as they defeated rivals Al-Ahli in their Saudi Pro League meeting on Friday. After the game, the Portuguese forward's partner stole the limelight briefly using her Instagram account.

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, was at the KSU Football Stadium, also known as the Al-Awwal Park, for the match. The Supermodel attended the match alongside her children to show their support for Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not disappoint his family or the rest of the 25,000 spectators in the stadium as he delivered a vintage performance. The 38-year-old scored a brace for his side, with the second a piledriver from outside the box.

As the stadium emptied following the match, Rodriguez and the children made their way to the pitch to have a bit of fun. Ronaldo was in the dressing room preparing to leave the stadium when his partner posted a video on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo's first son Cristiano Jr. was having a kickabout with his brother Matteo, while Alana Martina and Eva ran around excitedly. Cristiano Jr. looked like he had his father's first team, Sporting Lisbon's shirt on.

The little girls were chattering with their mother, who made the video. Rodriguez tagged her partner Ronaldo in the post and captioned it with a short comment on how she feels lucky.

"How lucky we are ❤️ @@Cristiano"

Rodriguez and the children had watched the match from an executive box in the stadium. The 29-year-old has a huge Instagram following of 51.5 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr gain important win at home

Al-Nassr lost their first two league matches, against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun, leaving them with a mountain to climb from the start of the season. They have, however, responded excellently to the setback.

Ronaldo has been a huge hit since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January and has already led his new side to a trophy. This season, the 38-year-old has found the net nine times in six league appearances for his side. His goals have helped them reach fifth place in the league, three points shy of leaders Al-Ittihad.

Anderson Talisca scored two goals to contribute to the win over Al-Ahli alongside Ronaldo. Al-Nassr has a strong European contingent that includes Sadio Mane, Alex Telles, Aymeric Laporte, and Ballon d'Or nominee Marcelo Brozovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope that his side continues in its current form, having racked up six wins in a row.