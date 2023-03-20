Manchester United fans are shocked by the fact that Steve McClaren is still in the dugout as an assistant to Erik ten Hag. He was seen during the Red Devils' FA Cup clash against Fulham on Sunday, 19 March.

McClaren first joined the Red Devils in 1999 and was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant until 2001.

He had a successful spell as the assistant manager and the Red Devils won the league every single season during that time. McClaren then got the call to be the first team manager at Middleborough. He even led them to EFL Cup glory in 2004.

McClaren was then appointed as the England manager. However, his tenure came to an end after only 18 games. He went on to manage Championship sides for 15 years.

Hence, fans have been surprised to see him in the Red Devils' dugout alongside Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag and McClaren, however, share a long partnership. They have previously worked together at FC Twente. That might be one of the reasons why the Dutchman has kept the 61-year-old as his assistant at Old Trafford.

Manchester United fans are investigating the matter on Twitter as one fan wrote:

"Always forgetting that Steve McClaren is at Manchester United. How did he manage to wrangle that???"

Here are some of the best reactions from the United faithful on Twitter:

Gary @GashB76 Still have a double-take every time I see Steve McLaren on the Man Utd bench. Still have a double-take every time I see Steve McLaren on the Man Utd bench.

MartSoul @martsoul67 🤔 When Steve McClaren is talking to Erik Ten Hag does he put his funny Dutch accent on? #munful 🤔 When Steve McClaren is talking to Erik Ten Hag does he put his funny Dutch accent on? #munful

PaulSmith @PaulosEFC Mad how after about 15 failures, a crack a speaking foreign and an England manager role, Steve McLaren is back where he became a name. Mad how after about 15 failures, a crack a speaking foreign and an England manager role, Steve McLaren is back where he became a name.

J #SupportLocal #SouthgateOut @Two_Pradista Always forgetting that Steve McClaren is at Manchester United. How did he manage to wrangle that??? Always forgetting that Steve McClaren is at Manchester United. How did he manage to wrangle that???

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained Raphael Varane's absence

Raphael Varane was a surprise absence from United's lineup for the clash against Fulham. The Frenchman won't be a part of the French side for the upcoming Euro qualifiers as he has already announced his retirement from international football.

Ten Hag, though, explained that the former Real Madrid superstar has an injury. Hence, Harry Maguire has been named to the team instead. He said (via United's official website):

“He’s injured. It’s difficult to say, but I think it’s something small. I think he’ll recover and be back after the international break.”

He further added:

“Rapha Varane is, together with Licha, a very good partnership, but we have good [players] behind as well, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. I think we have a good squad there.”

Varane has played 27 matches for the Red Devils this season, helping them keep 10 clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes