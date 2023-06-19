How did Manchester United’s potential next owner Sheikh Jassim make his money? Details behind staggering wealth highlighted

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani could be the next Manchester United owner, as he is currently in a bidding war with Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Not much is known about him or how he earned his money, so let's delve into it (via Daily Mirror).

Since purchasing Manchester United in 2005 for a sum of £790 million, the Glazers have been largely unpopular with the Old Trafford faithful. The latter would likely have been thrilled when the former announced they were open to selling the club earlier this season.

Fast forward to June, and the bidding war has come down to two parties. The first is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire who heads the multinational chemicals company INEOS. The 70-year-old is allegedly a lifelong Red Devils fan and has always been interested in buying the club.

Much less is known about Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. As per MEN Sport, the 44-year-old is a banker by trade and is the chair of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), one of the biggest banking names in the Middle East.

Sheikh Jassim is also a member of the Qatari royal family; however, his net worth is currently unknown. His father, Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, is the Qatari Prime Minister, and it is reported that his family's total wealth is estimated to be a staggering £275 billion.

Sheikh Jassim recently submitted his fifth bid of a reported $6 billion to the Glazers to buy 100% of Manchester United. On the other hand, Ratcliffe plans to only buy 60% of the club and allow the Glazers to remain with a minority stake in the club.

Sheikh Jassim plans on bringing former Manchester United manager back to the club if takeover bid is successful - Reports

According to the Daily Mirror, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani plans on bringing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to Manchester United if his takeover bid is successful.

It is important to note that the Red Devils are not planning on replacing Erik ten Hag as manager and that Solskjaer would have a different role 'in some capacity.'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains an Old Trafford icon and legend due to his feats as a player. However, he is most recently remembered as Manchester United's manager between 2018 and 2021.

The 50-year-old managed the club for 168 days, winning 91, drawing 37, and losing 40, for a decent win percentage of 54.17%. However, he failed to win any trophies and was sacked midway through the 2021–22 season after a poor run of form.

Sheikh Jassim wants to bring back club legends, including Solskjaer, as reported in May. It is currently unknown when the Glazers will reach a final decision, with many fans fearing it could take weeks or months before it is settled.

