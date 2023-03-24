How many England goals does Harry Kane have? Striker overtakes Wayne Rooney as Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane bagged his 54th international goal and moved ahead of Wayne Rooney as England's all-time record goalscorer against Italy. The Three Lions captain netted a 44th-minute penalty to make history at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday (March 23).

Kane was playing in his first international game since a disappointing 2-1 defeat to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. He sent a penalty agonizingly over the bar as the Three Lions crashed out of the competition.

However, the Spurs frontman made no mistake from the spot against Italy. He lashed the ball past Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to extend England's lead to 2-0. West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice opened the scoring in the 13th minute from close range.

Kane has now become England's all-time record goalscorer, eclipsing legendary forward Wayne Rooney's previous record. His 54th goal for his national team couldn't have come against more worthy opposition. Gareth Southgate's men are out for revenge following their 2020 European Championships defeat to the Azzurri.

Wayne Rooney congratulated Harry Kane on equalling his England record at the World Cup

Kane reached Rooney's record in Qatar.

Harry Kane equaled Rooney's record of 53 goals scored for England in the 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarterfinals. He bagged a first-half penalty to join the Manchester United icon's goalscoring feat.

However, the Tottenham forward then missed a second spot-kick in the second half. He looked to the heavens in despair as he squandered a golden opportunity to equalize.

Rooney sent the Spurs striker a touching message following his penalty miss in Qatar. He tweeted:

“Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they’ve played this tournament and they should be proud. Congratulations to Harry Kane on equalling the record, he’ll be on his own soon and couldn’t think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry.”

