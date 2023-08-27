“How many eyes do you have?” - Nicolas Otamendi reacts to Lionel Messi’s ‘crazy’ goal for Inter Miami

Nicolas Otamendi was stunned by Lionel Messi's involvement in Inter Miami's second goal in a 2-0 MLS win against New York Red Bulls on Sunday (27 August).

The Argentine superstar, having played 10 games for his new club since 22 July, was benched against NY Red Bulls. But he came on in the 60th minute in place of Leonardo Campana to make his MLS debut with the score at 1-0 courtesy of Diego Gomez's 37th-minute goal.

Messi got fans off their feet in the 89th minute when he played a brilliant pass to Benjamin Cremaschi down the right flank. The American forward's run was a hard one to spot, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played an incisive pass which tore through New York's defense.

Cremaschi instantly returned the favor and Messi scored through a simple tap-in. Otamendi, who has played 82 times alongside the Inter Miami superstar for Argentina, was particularly fascinated by the quick 1-2 for the goal.

The current SL Benfica captain commented under Messi's post-win Instagram post and wrote:

"How many eyes do you have boy? dejaaaaaa you went crazy 😄"

The former Barcelona superstar now has 11 goals and three assists in nine games across competitions for Vice City. The win also took Inter Miami off the foot of the table.

They are now 14th — two points ahead of bottom-placed side Toronto with three games in hand.

Inter Miami boss confirms Lionel Messi will miss three games due to national team duty

Lionel Messi is a legend for Argentina. He has the most caps (175) and goals (103) in the history of La Albiceleste's national team and wants to continue building on those numbers.

After Inter Miami's win against New York Red Bulls, manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino confirmed that the 36-year-old will miss three MLS games due to national team duty. He said (h/t @TomBogart on X):

"It’s something we have to get accustomed to. He’s going to miss at least 3 games — he’s going to get called up by his national team — & we need to keep winning."

Next month, Argentina play against Ecuador (8 September) and Bolivia (13 September) in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Around that time, Miami face Sporting Kansas City on 10 September before an away game against Atlanta United on 17 September.

Four days after that game, Inter Miami will host Toronto at the DRV PNK Stadium. He could return in time for the league game against Orlando City on 25 September.