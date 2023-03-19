Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular long-range free kick to bring Al-Nassr level against Abha in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The Portuguese has now scored 59 free kick goals in his legendary career.

The Riyadh-based side fell behind during their home clash against Abha in the 26th minute of the match as Abdulfattah Adam Mohammed bagged the opening goal of the match.

Rudi Garcia's team kept searching for the equalizer and came agonizingly close on a few occasions. However, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who restored parity with his stunning free-kick in the 78th minute. While the ball went through the wall, the power of the shot was enough to beat Abha goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

Abha's Zakaria Al-Sudani was sent off in the 80th minute and Al-Nassr won a penalty from the resulting free kick. While everyone expected Cristiano Ronaldo to step up and get his second of the night, Brazilian Anderson Talisca was the surprise shooter. He found the corner in the 86th minute to give the home side the lead at Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals for Al-Nassr in 10 matches. The Portuguese has bagged two assists as well.

Former UFC heavyweight champion spoke about his meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who is currently a free agent, recently shared his experience of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Cameroonian knockout artist met the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in Saudi Arabia. Speaking about his experience, Ngannou said on his YouTube channel:

"Meeting Cristiano [Ronaldo] in Saudi [Arabia] was great. You know, he's the biggest star in the world and have to meet him in person, and have an opportunity to share some quality time with him."

He further added:

"And find out how huge of a fan of the sport he is was very interesting. You know, make me very excited and happy about it. And I was very honored that he knows me, he happen to knows me and some stuff about me, about fighting. He knows a lot about fighting though, a lot than you can even imagine."

Ronaldo has always been an ardent follower of the fight game. He previously did a commercial with Kazakh boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin.

