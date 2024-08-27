How many free-kicks has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career? Exploring stats as Al-Nassr star scores against Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo has starred with a free-kick in Al-Nassr's ongoing Saudi Pro League game at Al-Feiha on Tuesday (August 27). The 39-year-old doubled his team's lead deep in first-half stoppage time.

After Talisca had given the Knights of Najd a fifth-minute lead, Ronaldo drilled home his first free-kick of the season in the tenth minute of first-half stoppage time at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah.

It was the 64th free-kick of his illustrious career for club and country - as per Bola VIP - just one behind his arch-rival Lionel Messi - who plays his club football with MLS side Inter Miami.

As per Free Kicks - Messi vs Ronaldo, it was the Portugal captain's 53rd free-kick in club football - again one behind Messi's tally - with both legends scoring 11 free-kicks apiece in international football.

It was Ronaldo's 38th free-kick in league football, having also registered 12 such efforts in the UEFA Champions League - where he's the all-time scorer with 140 goals - and three times in other club competitions.

As per ESPN, the latest effort takes the Portugal captain's career goals tally to 899, with 130 of those strikes coming in international football. He has now scored 68 times for Al-Nassr, with six of those strikes coming in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup - deemed by FIFA as a friendly tournament.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a sparkling start to the 2024-25 season - his second full campaign in Saudi Arabian football with Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 after two decades in European football.

Ronaldo scored and assisted in the 2-0 semi-final win over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup earlier this month. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then opened the scoring in the final against defending champions Al-Hilal. However, the holders fought back by scoring four times without reply to deny Ronaldo his first competitive trophy in Saudi Arabian football.

Despite the disappointment, Ronaldo - the top-scorer in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season with a record 35 goals - made a goalscoring start to the 2024-25 edition.

He scored in the 1-1 draw at Al-Raed in the league opener before making it four straight scoring games by netting a free-kick in the ongoing game with Al-Feiha. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have finished runners-up in the last two seasons in the league.

