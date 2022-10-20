How many games have USMNT won at the FIFA World Cup?

The USMNT, managed by Gregg Berhalter, will head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November and will be looking to make an impact.

The Stars and Stripes are now emerging as one of international football's top sides and are currently ranked 16th in the FIFA men's rankings.

USMNT have boasted several talents over the years, including the likes of Clint Dempsey, Landon Donavon and Brian McBride.

It will be the 11th World Cup that the Stars and Stripes contend at, but how many games have they won in the tournament?

The USA have won eight matches at the World Cup and these are as follows:

1930 - USMNT finish third at the inaugral FIFA World Cup

The USMNT finished third in the first ever FIFA World Cup that had a different format to the current competition's knockout stages.

They beat Belgium 3-0 and Paraguay 3-0 before reaching the knockout stages.

The Stars and Stripes headed straight into the semi-finals but would suffer a 6-1 defeat to Argentina.

1950 - Famous victory over England

The United States may have finished bottom of their group in 1950 but they did manage to beat longtime rivals England at the tournament.

A 1-0 win through Joseph Gaetjens' 38th minute strike would see them defeat the Three Lions.

1994 - A win on home soil

The United States hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup but were knocked out in the Round of 16 by eventual winners Brazil.

However, they did manage a 2-1 win over Columbia in the group stages through goals from an Andres Escobar own goal and Earnest Stewart's strike.

2002 - USA overcome Portugal and Mexico

USA shock Selecao

Then-coached by Bruce Arena, the USA sprung a surprise at the 2002 FIFA World Cup by defeating Portugal 3-2 in a group stage thriller.

They then went on to defeat Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 before bowing out in the Quarter-finals.

2010 - The United States finish above England

The USA finished above the Three Lions in Group C, thanks in part to a 1-0 victory over Algeria. Donovan grabbed a vital injury-time winner.

2014 - USA beat Ghana

Dempsey downs the Ghanians

Goals from Dempsey and John Brooks secured a 2-1 win over Ghana in the group stages before they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Belgium.

