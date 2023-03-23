How many goal contributions does Bukayo Saka need to break Thierry Henry’s Arsenal record this season?

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is still way off Thierry Henry's record despite having a phenomenal season. The Englishman is the only player in the Premier League this season to have both goals and assists in double-digits.

Saka has scored 12 league goals and has provided 10 assists in 28 matches this season. The Gunners still have 10 games left in their league campaign.

Henry scored 24 goals and provided 20 assists during the 2002-03 campaign. The Frenchman also scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in the 2004-05 campaign.

Despite Saka's phenomenal form, he remains distant from Henry's incredible tally. However, there is no denying that he has been one of Arsenal's most important players this season.

The 21-year-old still has the prime years of his career ahead of him. Considering his form, it won't be surprising to see him surpass Henry's tally at one point in time in the future.

Bukayo Saka recently spoke about his impressive stats (via Arsenal's website):

“I’m just happy to help my team. Each game I want to go into the games and try and affect them in the best way to help my team win, whether that’s scoring or assisting. I managed to do that today and help us win the game, so I’m happy again.”

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka bagged a brace against Crystal Palace

Arsenal managed to register a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in their latest Premier League match before the international break. Saka scored two goals and registered an assist in the home match.

Rob Holding started in defense in the injured William Saliba's absence. Saka lauded Holding as he told the media after the game (via the Gunners' official website):

“I gave him a big hug when he came into the changing room because he deserves it, He was magnificent. We need that, you know, when he’s coming in to stay at the level that we’ve been playing. He was unbelievable today, so credit to him.”

The Gunners will return to action on April 1 as they take on Leeds United in a Premier League home clash.

