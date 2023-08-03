How many goals does Lionel Messi have for Inter Miami? Argentina captain races off the blocks with stunning start to life at new club 

Lionel Messi has made the best possible start to his Inter Miami career and has helped them win all three matches he has been involved in so far. The Argentine has scored five times for the MLS side and provided an assist once.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July and made his debut against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match. The former PSG star came on in the second half and scored a stunning free kick in the 94th minute to help his new club win 2-1.

The Argentine followed it up with a brace in the second match of the tournament against Atlanta United, which was also his first start. Messi also managed to get an assist when he set up Robert Taylor in the 4-0 win.

The Barcelona legend kept his scoring streak going and got another brace to his name. He scored twice to help Inter Miami in their 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Lionel Messi's unveiling at Inter Miami grabs the eyeballs

Lionel Messi was unveiled to the Inter Miami fans in July, with around 20,000 fans in the stadium. Club co-owner David Beckham claimed that the presentation was watched over 3.5 billion times.

He told ESPN:

"We have the greatest player in history in our city and in our club, that attracted a lot of attention around the world, something we always wanted. We had 3.5 billion viewers during Leo's presentation, it was something very big."

Beckham called it one of the best moves in American sports history and said:

"This will be up there with the biggest moves in American sporting history. And we're talking about the biggest sporting market in the world. Bringing Leo Messi to Inter Miami, to MLS, the year after he wins the World Cup, to a team that is three years old… it's a hell of an achievement."

He added:

"I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player. When I got the phone call, I had the feeling I had when I walked out at Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, 'We've just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player to ever play our game'."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next face FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.