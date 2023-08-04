How many goals does Lionel Messi need to become Inter Miami's all-time top goalscorer?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi needs only 24 more goals to become the top scorer for MLS club Inter Miami. Messi recently completed a move to the club as a free agent and has netted five times and provided an assist in three games.

His former international teammate, Gonzalo Higuain, is the top scorer of the club. During his three-season spell in Miami, the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker netted 29 goals for the club.

Messi, though, looks on course to shatter the record in the near future. He has already scored five goals and has provided one assist in three matches for the American club.

The Argentinian made his debut against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup game on July 21. He scored a spectacular free-kick winner in injury time as Miami won 2-1. In his next game, the 36-year-old bagged a brace against Atlanta United as Inter won 4-0. Messi then netted twice in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash against Orlando City FC, which Inter won 3-1.

If the Argentina captain continues his scoring ways, he could surpass Higuain's tally this season. Miami take on FC Dallas in their next game on July 6 in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, which will also be Messi's first away game for his new club.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino expects Lionel Messi to face more physical battles

Inter Miami coach Tata Martinor reckons Lionel Messi will face a more physically robust approach from the opposition after his stellar start to life at Inter Miami. Martino said so after the win against Orlando City.

The game saw Messi involved in physical tangles against opposition players. Martino said (via 90min):

"It's like when Barcelona play Real Madrid or River play Boca, these things happen, rivals increase their potential. "I have extra motivation, and I hope for many more games like these. Without a doubt it will be like that."

Lionel Messi has faced top competition throughout his career and has overcome adversity despite his short stature. Fans will expect him to get through the physicality of the MLS, too.