"How many goals do both have in the World Cup" - Richarlison hits back at PL stars for their recent comments trolling him

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has hit back at Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio's gibes about his inconsistent scoring record, questioning their World Cup goals tally.

The jesting between the Premier League forwards escalated to public hilarity last month, following Richarlison's enthusiastic shirtless celebration after scoring a late equalizer against Liverpool.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Liverpool's Diogo Jota promptly found the back of the net to claim a 4-3 win for the home side.

Richarlison, who completed a €55 million move to Spurs last summer, has not been firing on all cylinders in front of goal, managing to pocket just a single top-flight goal over the course of the season.

Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio certainly didn't miss the chance to chortle over his scoring form during an episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast (via Daily Mail).

Antonio set the ball rolling with, "He's scored four times this season," which have resulted in four topless celebrations. He also noted that three of these instances resulted in offside calls. Wilson chimed in with a grin, remarking, "He's got four yellows – he's almost on a suspension," before both forwards descended into laughter.

Richarlison responded to their mockery on TikTok, asking, "How many goals do both have in the World Cup?"

That response was more than mere bravado as the Brazilian forward showcased a rather impressive performance at the Qatar World Cup. With three goals in four matches, including a spectacular acrobatic effort against Serbia that clinched the Goal of the Tournament award, Richarlison proved he could shine on the global stage.

In contrast, Antonio - who has represented both England and Jamaica on the international stage - is yet to feature in a World Cup. Wilson, on the other hand, despite making two substitute appearances in Qatar, failed to make a mark, coming up empty in the goals department.

Richarlison concedes disappointing debut season at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has acknowledged that his inaugural season with the north London club didn't unfold as envisioned.

Moving from Everton to Tottenham in a high-profile transfer last summer, Richarlison admitted to underperforming, failing to meet both his own high standards and the team's shared ambitions.

The Brazilian forward shared his thoughts in a forthright social media post, stating:

"I came to a club that bet high on my signing and the Champions League to compete; and I finish this first season without delivering what I know I can and without achieving Tottenham's collective goals."

Pundits and fans alike observed a season punctuated by recurring injuries, an unprecedented and frustrating development for the normally robust player. The striker's persistent fitness issues interfered with his ability to string together a series of strong performances, significantly disrupting his contributions to the team.

"Anyone who has followed me saw that injuries were almost routine, something that had never happened to me before, and so I could never really have a sequel, which frustrated me a lot and really messed up my income," he added.

Despite these challenges, Richarlison emphasized his commitment to the club, reflecting on his consistent effort. With an unyielding spirit, the Brazilian forward is now looking ahead to next season with a plan to regroup, regain his health, and return to the pitch at full capacity.

"Even though I gave blood every time I walked on the field, I know it wasn't enough," he wrote. "Now it's time to rest, get my head right and take care of myself to start all over again next season 100% physically and much stronger."

Poll : 0 votes