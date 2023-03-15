How many hat-tricks has Erling Haaland scored in his career? Exploring the Norwegian striker's numbers as he adds another treble against Leipzig

The prodigious Erling Haaland has truly cemented himself as a hat-trick hero. At just 22 years of age, the striker has scored 17 hat-tricks during his senior professional career. This includes his most recent one against RB Leipzig in the Champions League for Manchester City.

Haaland scored five goals as City eased past Leipzig with a 7-0 win in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash.

The Norwegian striker has netted five hat-tricks for RB Salzburg, four for Borussia Dortmund, and five for Manchester City, leaving defenders quaking in their boots. He has also scored two for his national team and one during his time with Norwegian club Molde.

Prior to his five-goal rout against Leipzig, Haaland's last hat-trick came against Wolves on January 22, 2023. He also scored thrice when City beat their rivals Manchester United, 6-3, in October last year.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It took Lionel Messi 84 and Luiz Adriano 82.



LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE Erling Haaland completed his five-goal performance in 57 minutes.It took Lionel Messi 84 and Luiz Adriano 82.LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE Erling Haaland completed his five-goal performance in 57 minutes.It took Lionel Messi 84 and Luiz Adriano 82.LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE ✨ https://t.co/uOKR1xKPsM

The towering forward has been impressive all season and achieved the remarkable feat of scoring three consecutive home hat-tricks in the league, becoming the first player in the history of the Premier League to do so. The run included stunning performances against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and ended with a hat-trick against United.

The 22-year-old forward is beyond brilliant in front of goal and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Erling Haaland breaks Kylian Mbappe's Champions League record with his first-half hat-trick

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland's five goals for Manchester City against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night ensured the Cityzens progressed comfortably to the quarterfinals.

Haaland etched his name in the annals of history, becoming the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League. The record was previously held by Kylian Mbappe, who reached the landmark at 22 years and 352 days. Haaland reached 30 goals at 22 years and 236 days with his first-half hat-trick against Leipzig.

He also became the fastest player to reach 30 goals in the competition's history, doing so in a blistering 25 matches. Haaland broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record of 30 games.

His fifth goal of the match cemented his place in the history books, making him only the third player in Champions League history to net five times in a single game.

Poll : 0 votes