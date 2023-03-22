How many Instagram followers did Irina Shayk lose after break-up with Cristiano Ronaldo? Crazy statistics revealed

Irina Shayk lost almost 11 million followers after her break-up with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015 (via Mundo Deportivo). The pair met in 2009 when the Portuguese player had joined Real Madrid and officially announced their relationship in 2010.

Shayk, a Russian model, boasted a social media following due to her own fame. However, becoming Ronaldo's partner skyrocketed her popularity. Their long-term relationship, though, came to an end in 2015. Irina Shayk started dating Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper after the break-up, while Ronaldo would enter into a relationship with Goorgina Rodriguez.

At the moment, Shayk has around 21 million followers on her Instagram, while Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive 500 million and is the most followed personality on the platform.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk break up?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk had a five-year-long relationship, so their break-up came as a shock to many. They allegedly broke up due to disagreements about starting a family together.

Shayk's side released a statement on the matter that read (via Mundo Deprtivo):

“She has been close to her family throughout their relationship. Any negative rumours regarding Irina and the Ronaldo family are completely false and have not been a factor in causing the disclosure. Irina has no further comment at this time."

Ronaldo also issued a statement on the matter, claiming (via ESPN):

"After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end. We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now."

There were also claims that Shayk denied attending Ronaldo's mother's birthday, which caused a crack in their relationship. The Russian model, though, firmly denied those claims (according to The Sun).

The pair didn't have any children together. While Ronaldo Jr. was born right after the start of the Portuguese footballer's relationship with Shayk, the identity of his mother remains unknown.

Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Rodriguez since 2017. The pair have two children together.

Poll : 0 votes