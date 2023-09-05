How many Inter Miami games will Lionel Messi miss due to international duty with Argentina?

Lionel Messi is slated to be absent from certain Inter Miami matches owing to his responsibilities with the Argentina team. The 36-year-old forward has been summoned by the Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni to lead his side in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ever since setting foot in the United States, Messi has been on a sensational run of form, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 11 appearances with Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has single-handedly overturned the Miami outfit's fortunes, with the Herons yet to taste defeat under Messi's leadership.

Consequently, his absence will deal a significant blow to the team as they prepare for an uphill battle to finish in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference of MLS. The David Beckham-owned club are currently languishing in 14th place, five spots and eight points away from obtaining a shot at qualifying for the latter stages of the said competition.

After leading his side to victory against Los Angeles FC on September 4, Messi departed the Miami camp to link up with his Albiceleste teammates.

Argentina is scheduled to play two qualifying matches this month against Ecuador and Bolivia. The said matches are to be contested on 8 and 13 September, respectively, ruling him out of Inter Miami's bout against Sporting Kansas City on September 10.

With Bolivia set to host their match-up against Argentina, Messi's condition post this game will dictate his availability in the Herons' fixture against Atlanta United (scheduled on September 17). After completing their September clashes, Scaloni's men also have two more qualifying matches scheduled for the upcoming month.

Argentina are slated to play Paraguay and Peru next month, facing them on 13 and 18 October, respectively. This ordeal will force Messi to opt out of Inter Miami's league match against Charlotte, which will take place in the DRV PNK Stadium on October 19.

Therefore, to summarize the upsetting news for Inter Miami fans, La Pulga is set to miss at least two MLS games in the coming days. Nevertheless, there are high chances of him missing a third game as well.

Lionel Messi and Argentina will round up all the qualifying games of this year with two more bouts

Following the completion of the aforementioned international clashes, the men in blue and white will have two more qualifying games on their plate before they close the year.

They are set to appear against Uruguay and Brazil in the month of November, the timings of which are yet to be decided.