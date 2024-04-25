How many Inter Miami games will Lionel Messi miss while representing Argentina at 2024 Copa America?

Lionel Messi is set to miss as many as seven games for Inter Miami as he is set to feature at Copa America 2024 with Argentina.

The competition to decide South American supremacy is set to take place in the summer. Messi, if fit, will undoubtedly captain Lionel Scaloni's team in the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, La Albiceleste will play two friendly games as part of their preparations as well. They play Ecuador on June 9 and Guatemala on June 14.

Argentina's ventures in the group stages begin on June 20 against Canada. They will also play Chile and Peru on June 25 and June 29, respectively. While it's unsure how far the reigning world champions will proceed, the final of the competition is set to take place on July 14.

If Messi and Co. reach the final and have the chance to defend their status as Copa America champions, Messi could potentially miss seven games for Inter Miami.

The Argentine is expected to miss games against Philadelphia Union (June 15), Columbus Crew (June 19), Nashville FC (June 29), Charlotte FC (July 3), FC Cincinnati (July 6), Toronto FC (July 17) and Chicago Fire (July 20).

While the final of the Copa America is set to take place on July 14, it's hard to imagine Lionel Messi bouncing back right into action for his club if he can lead Argentina to the final of the continental competition.

Lionel Messi has been in good form for Inter Miami this season

While the legendary forward has suffered from injury issues this season, when fit, he has been Inter Miami's best player and has been a clear difference-maker on the pitch.

Messi has nine goals and five assists in nine appearances across competitions this season. He has scored seven goals and has provided three assists in six MLS appearances.

The Herons, by virtue of their captain's tantalizing form, are currently atop the MLS Eastern Conference table with 18 points from 10 matches. Keeping up a good run of form in their talismanic captain's absence will be a real challenge for Tata Martino's side.