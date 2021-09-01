How many international goals does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo has 109 international goals for Portugal. The 36-year-old is the joint-highest goalscorer in the history of men's international football, with Iranian legend Ali Daei also recording 109 strikes to his name over the course of his career.

Having made his Portugal debut in 2003 as a teenager, Ronaldo is still going strong despite being in his 30s and could well become the most decorated goalscorer in the game's history in a matter of hours. Portugal take on the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier and Ronaldo is expected to lead the line. Against a considerably weaker side, he'll fancy his chances of getting his name on the scoresheet to cap off one of the finest achievements in the history of the beautiful game.

Cristiano Ronaldo could claim another record before he arrives at Man Utd next week. Needs one goal to move ahead of Ali Daei as all-time international top scorer. Portugal play Rep Ireland in Faro tonight pic.twitter.com/oFZ0NUD3B4 — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) September 1, 2021

Ronaldo has been the talk of the town in recent weeks and is set to take to the field for the first time since his unexpected return to Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese talisman swapped Turin for Old Trafford in the last few days of the transfer window and is set to represent the Red Devils once again, nearly 12 years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid on a then-world-record deal.

Ronaldo to feature for Portugal before second Manchester United debut

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

While all eyes will be on Ronaldo when Manchester United take on Newcastle United later this month, he will take to the field for Portugal before returning home to Old Trafford. Earlier today, the 36-year-old spoke about the influence Sir Alex Ferguson has had on his career and admitted that he's raring to go in the Premier League.

“Well, as you know, I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to starting my first game.”

“As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester United at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon.”

"For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had.”

Ronaldo's Manchester United move has grabbed all the headlines, but in a few hours, he could set one of the most unbreakable records in football history with a goal against the Republic of Ireland.

