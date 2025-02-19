How many LaLiga matches will Jude Bellingham miss for Real Madrid after red card incident? Report provides update

According to a report by France 24, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss two games following his sending-off against Osasuna. The English star was controversially given a straight red card in Pamplona after the referee Munuera Montero believed he used abusive language at him.

Los Blancos will be without the talented midfielder when they face Girona and Real Betis in their next LaLiga fixtures.

Speaking to the press after his sending off, the Three Lions Star said (via France 24):

"I think you can see clearly in the video, I remember the incident very well, it was an expression (I was saying) to myself. I'm not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He's believed that I've said (something insulting) to him."

Jude Bellingham is enjoying a solid debut campaign with Real Madrid, with 11 goals and 10 assists in 33 games for the reigning European champions. His side has failed to win in their last three league games and now sit in second place in LaLiga, equal on points with table leading Barcelona but behind on goal difference.

Munuera Montero reveals threats on family after he sent off Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

Spanish referee Munuera Montero has revealed that his family has received death threats after he controversially sent off Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Osasuna last weekend.

Speaking on a an appearance on El Partidazo, the Spaniard shared how the he has faced threats to his famil, saying (via The Daily Mail):

"Today it was my turn, but how long has the committee been suffering these attacks? They are vilifying my nephews, they are attacking my nine brothers, my 80-year-old father went to mass today and... I better keep quiet. What are we creating? How can we show in a newspaper the barbarities that we are saying? Are we crazy? Are we controlling violence or promoting it? This is getting out of hand. What sport are we creating with football?"

The Spanish referee concluded, saying:

"Before they sent me another hundred thousand death threats or insults, I silenced my Linkedin account so that the same thing wouldn’t happen again. I’m not afraid, it’s for my protection and that of my family. They are in a bad way, very worried. They haven’t asked me to stop because they know that’s impossible. My parents don’t deserve this."

Real Madrid are set to appeal the red card handed to Jude Bellingham and the Spanish giants have openly criticised the referees in LaLiga this season.

