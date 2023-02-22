How many Manchester United stars have played more minutes than Antony Martial this season? Crazy list leaves fans in shock

Manchester United supporters have been left shocked by the astonishing number of players who have logged more minutes than Anthony Martial this campaign. A whopping 20 players have clocked more minutes than Martial's 749 this season.

The French forward has encountered a rocky road to glory ever since his arrival at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 for a hefty fee of £36 million. Despite his obvious talent, the 27-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI, prompting a loan move to Sevilla last season, where he failed to impress.

Martial has managed to score thrice this season and contributed two assists in nine appearances. However, an onslaught of injuries has decimated his playing time. Currently, a hip issue has him sidelined from the pitch.

The Old Trafford faithful were left scratching their heads in disbelief upon discovering the list of the squad's most utilized players:

Manchester United — Player Minutes (22/23):

To the shock of the fans, Martial has only accumulated a measly 749 minutes of playtime this season. Incredulously, January acquisition Wout Weghorst has outpaced Martial's minutes with a tally of 813, despite only joining the team a month ago.

Fans were also taken aback to learn that Jadon Sancho and former United star Cristiano Ronaldo have more playing time than the enigmatic Martial.

Sancho has missed a significant chunk of the season due to poor form, while Cristiano Ronaldo departed in November. Here is a selection of tweets from shocked fans:

Weghorst had already played more minutes than Martial this season. He came in January.

How has weghorst played more than martial

Cristiano Ronaldo ( is no longer at Manutd) has more minutes than Martial this season shows that he needs to be sold this summer. He has just became an unreliable asset at the club.

Animesh K 🔴🏁 @mindTumult

The fact that Weghorst has already passed Martial for minutes in spite of only joining in in Jan is pretty damning TBH. Martial has to be sold in the summer for me.

Manchester United's standout performer this season, Bruno Fernandes, has accumulated an astronomical 3358 minutes, the most of any player. He even surpassed star goalkeeper David de Gea's 3285 minutes. In third place is the in-form Marcus Rashford, who has tallied 2868 minutes of play.

Manchester United still remain in quadruple contention

Before March, the illustrious Manchester United outfit could be basking in the glory of a Carabao Cup triumph. They could also be simultaneously preparing for the Europa League Round of 16 clashes, while eagerly anticipating a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Red Devils are also fiercely competing in the Premier League title race.

Indeed, Erik ten Hag's men remain the only side in Europe's top five leagues that hold the prospect of lifting all four coveted trophies. A pivotal and electrifying 11-day spell looms large for the Red Devils as they gear up to take on all comers on every front.

Thursday sees the Theater of Dreams host the Europa League round-of-32 second leg against a formidable Barcelona. Manchester United are primed to secure the win after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou.

