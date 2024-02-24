How many matches will Rasmus Hojlund miss for Manchester Unite after Erik ten Hag confirms injury

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund is set to miss the next five games across competitions for his side due to a muscle injury.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta last summer for a reported £72 million fee. The Danish striker initially struggled in front of goal for Erik ten Hag's side and received some criticism, failing to score in the Premier League until the end of December.

Hojlund did find more success in the UEFA Champions League though, netting five times in the group stages for Manchester United. He hit a great stride of form in the English top tier following his match-winner against Aston Villa on Boxing Day,

The Denmark international has scored in every single league fixture he played in since then, taking his tally to seven goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils have been dealt an injury blow as Erik ten Hag confirmed that Hojlund will be out for the next two or three weeks in his press conference on Friday (February 23) ahead of the Fulham clash.

The United boss said (via Metro):

"It’s a small injury, two or three weeks. It’s the risk, playing high intensity. It’s not a big injury but he has to wait for two or three weeks."

This means that Hojllund will most likely miss Manchester United's next five games. After their clash against Fulham later today at Old Trafford, the Danish forward will likely miss their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Nottingham Forest, and league fixtures against Manchester City, Everton, and Sheffield United.

"He’s one of football’s all-time best" - Manchester United star Casemiro heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo during an interview with the club's in-house media. The Brazil captain hailed his former teammate as one of the best players of all time.

Casemiro has shared the pitch with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Real Madrid, achieving the iconic Champions League three-peat together. The two briefly played together for half a season at Manchester United.

Speaking about his former teammate, Casmeiro said (via TBR Football):

“He gave me loads of titles and goals, so it’s a pleasure to talk about Cris. In my generation, he was top three in the world. Without a doubt, he’s one of football’s all-time best.”

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for his second stint with the club in 2021. The Portuguese superstar had an excellent campaign, scoring 24 goals during the 2021-22 season.

However, a falling out with the club hierarchy and an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan led to Ronaldo's departure mid-way through last season.