How many naps does Cristiano Ronaldo take in a day? Sleep expert's old comments show Al-Nassr superstar's incredible work ethic

In an old interview, sleep expert Nick Littlehales shed light on the curious nature of Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing the Al-Nassr superstar’s obsession with efficiency. Such is Ronaldo’s dedication that he refrains from sleeping for long hours and takes several naps throughout the day to keep himself sharp.

According to SportBible, the Portugal icon takes five naps a day in a fetal position, with each one lasting an hour and a half. After dinner, Cristiano Ronaldo normally winds down before going for a swim at 10 PM. He then takes a nap until midnight before getting more shut-eye at 3 AM, after which he starts his day.

Littlehales, who worked with Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid, talked about the superstar’s inquisitive nature. He told The Independent:

“Anyone who has ever worked with Ronaldo knows that if you have a discussion in the corner of the room, he will come over and ask what you are talking about.

“I was invited to Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti became manager [in 2013]. I was standing on the edge of the training pitch, talking to the Madrid staff, when Ronaldo ran over. He was interested in what I was trying to do because as an athlete he has always invested in himself.”

Littlehales concluded by saying:

“From what I have learned from working with him, Ronaldo is not interested in fad diets, he is not interested in copying others. The only thing he is concerned with is: does it work for him?”

Ronaldo’s dedication and incredible work ethic has allowed him to remain at the top of his game for this long. The 38-year-old has maintained his scoring run at Al-Nassr, netting eight times and claiming two assists in seven Saudi Pro League games for his new employers.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts congratulatory message following Al-Nassr’s win over Abha

Al-Nassr took on Abha in the King’s Cup quarter-finals at Mrsool Park on Tuesday evening (March 14). The Riyadh-based club bagged a 3-1 victory, with goals from Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Alkhaibari and Mohammed Maran propelling them to the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo was quiet on the pitch and appeared frustrated at times. However, he looked content on Twitter as he congratulated his teammates for booking a place in the semi-finals.

Good victory team! We move on to the semi-finals!💪🏼💛💙

He wrote:

“Good victory team! We move on to the semi-finals!💪🏼 💛💙”

Playing 87 minutes, Ronaldo failed to record any shots on target. He was caught offside twice, completed 21 passes, and saw three of his shots blocked.

