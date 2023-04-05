How many penalties has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career? Exploring the Portuguese star's stats as he nets for Al-Nassr against Al-Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot to give Al-Nassr the lead against Al-Adalah in the 40th minute of an SPL clash on Tuesday, April 4. The Portuguese superstar has now scored 151 goals from the penalty spot in his career. He has taken a total of 180 penalties so far.

Ronaldo has now also hit double digits in terms of goals for Al-Nassr. He has scored 10 goals and has provided two assists as he plays his 11th game for the Saudi Arabian club.

While Al-Nassr currently lead 1-0, they remain a point behind Al-Ittihad in the league table. Nuno Espirito Santo's team are leading Damac by a scoreline of 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the contest against Al-Adalah in a rich vein of form. The Portuguese scored two braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers during the international break.

He has continued the scoring run by netting against Al-Adalah. Despite being 38, Ronaldo remains pivotal for his team.

Wayne Rooney recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Ronaldo and Rooney were teammates at United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after bringing an end to his time as a Manchester United player. The Portuguese player's contract with the English club was terminated by mutual agreement in November last year.

Ronaldo's former teammate Wayne Rooney believes that the exit helped both parties as Ronaldo got his wish and Manchester United could also move forward.

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there. And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are obviously comfortably in the top four and also winning the cup.”

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup since Ronaldo's departure. The Portuguese, meanwhile, has found his form since his move to Saudi Arabia.

