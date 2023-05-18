How many tattoos does Georgina Rodriguez have? The story behind each of them including touching tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo and deceased son

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez currently has three tattoos on her body. Each of them are a meaningful tribute towards her loved ones.

As per Sports Manor, the first tattoo Georgina Rodriguez has depicts a baby angel holding onto a crescent moon on her left forearm. The tattoo is fairly small in size and has a tragic backstory. Last April, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, however, their son Angel tragically passed away during birth. Fortunately, their daughter, Bella Esmeralda was born healthy.

The Spanish model remembers her son by using an angel emoji on her Instagram posts. This tattoo was done in her son's memory.

Georgina's Angel tattoo (Credits: Daily Mail)

Her second tattoo is the word 'mama' on her right forearm and is a tribute to her children. This portrays how she is the mother of Bella (1) and Alana Martina (5). She is also the stepmother to Ronaldo's children: Cristiano Jr (12), Mateo (5), and Eva (5).

Georgina's 'Mama' tattoo (Credits: The Sun)

Her third tattoo is hers and Cristiano Ronaldo's initials with a heart in the middle on her left arm. It is a romantic tribute to the Al-Nassr superstar, in celebration of their seven-year relationship. They have been dating since 2016 when they first met in a Gucci store in Madrid.

The couple currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children. They have been there since January after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Georgina's tattoo representing her relationship with Ronaldo (credits: Sports Manor)

Georgina Rodriguez admits she would go 'insane' if she had to travel in an airport with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez admitted she would go insane if she had to travel via a public airport with Cristiano Ronaldo due to his fame. This was said during Season 1 of the Netflix series 'I Am Georgina'.

The Real Madrid legend is the most popular footballer on the planet. It would be very unlikely that he wouldn't be swarmed with fans if he were to try traveling via an airport.

Fortunately for the Spanish model, Ronaldo travels via his private jet. She said (via Daily Star):

"The jet makes travel easier. If I had to be in an airport for two hours with Cristiano, I’d go insane. I’d rather not travel."

The Portugal megastar owns a Gulfstream G200 private jet, which he purchased back in 2015 for €20 million. It can reportedly accommodate up to four passengers and hold a small crew.

Poll : 0 votes