How many teams qualify for the Euros? Qualification process, stadiums, and more as Germany prepare to host Euro 2024

The qualification process for the UEFA Euro 2024, set to take place in Germany, has already begun. 24 teams from Europe will qualify for the tournament that will commence on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The group stages of the competition will conclude on June 26 with the knockout stages set to begin on June 29. The final of Euro 2024 will take place on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The ground has a capacity of 70,000 people. Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, Schalke's Veltins-Arena, and more are among the venues to host the competition.

The qualification process for the tournament is a bit complex. The top two teams from group A to J will qualify, meaning there will be three vacant spots as Germany automatically earns a place for being the hosts. The remaining three teams will qualify via play-offs. The teams to play in the play-offs will be decided based on their standing in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

Germany coach Hansi Flick made a claim about the 2024 UEFA Euro

Germany's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the group stages of the competition. This was the second time in a row that Die Mannschaft were eliminated from the group stages.

With the 2024 tournament taking place in their home country, Hansi Flick will have added pressure to deliver. He recently said (via The Telegraph):

“We will make sure to have some new players with us. It will be interesting to see some of the youngsters. We want to use the team from now until the Euros to test young players.”

Die Mannschaft have youngsters like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Youssoufa Moukoko, and more in the ranks. Whether the three-time Euro champions can deliver or not remains to be seen.

