"How many times is he going to bail them out of jail?" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo deserves an apology

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo deserves an apology from a lot of people.

Ronaldo starred for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, scoring and assisting a goal. The 36-year-old was on the scoresheet again in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Portugal international scored the equalizer for Manchester United late in the first half after Josip Ilicic's early goal had given Atalanta the lead. Duvan Zapata restored the lead for the Serie A club in the 56th minute, before Ronaldo found the back of the net again during injury time, earning his side a point.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor pointed out how Ronaldo has stepped up for Manchester United whenever they have needed him. However, he questioned how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could keep relying on the Portuguese to bail them out of trouble.

"Whenever they need a goal, he is there, isn't he? But, how many times are they going to need him to get them out of jail? Can't someone else step up? Why does it have to always be him to come up with a world class finish? Agbonlahor said.

Agbonlahor is also of the view that Ronaldo deserves an apology from many fans who insisted he was going to be a problem for Manchester United.

"A lot of people need to apologise really about the way they spoke about Ronaldo that he is going to be the problem for Manchester United. But he is the one saving them. He is not the problem. He is the one that’s getting them results, keeping them in the Champions League and keeping them in the race for the top four."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🤨 “A lot of people need to apologise to Ronaldo by saying that he was the problem. He’s the one getting them results!”



Gabby Agbonlahor believes people need to apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 🔴 “How many times are #MUFC going to need Ronaldo to get them out of jail?!”🤨 “A lot of people need to apologise to Ronaldo by saying that he was the problem. He’s the one getting them results!”Gabby Agbonlahor believes people need to apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 🔴 “How many times are #MUFC going to need Ronaldo to get them out of jail?!”🤨 “A lot of people need to apologise to Ronaldo by saying that he was the problem. He’s the one getting them results!”Gabby Agbonlahor believes people need to apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/ALJr1CkuKL

Ronaldo has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face stern test against Manchester City

After their draw with Atalanta, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo will prepare for a big test against arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

There has been a lot of negativity surrounding Manchester United recently, but they can put all that to bed with a victory against the Premier League champions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A win would ensure the Red Devils head into the international break level on points with Pep Guardiola's side.

Edited by Arvind Sriram