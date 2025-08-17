"How many times has this guy saved us man" "Mister Reliable" - Fans praise Arsenal star for his showing in 1-0 win over Manchester United

Fans on X have praised Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his display in their 1-0 win over Manchester United. Both sides were in action in their opening game of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.

Ad

Riccardo Calafiori planted his header into the net, opening the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minute of the game from a corner. The Red Devils' goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, could be blamed as his error arguably led to Calafiori's opener.

Matheus Cunha was close to levelling the scores for the hosts in the 38th minute. However, Raya produced an excellent save to keep Arsenal ahead going into halftime.

In the 74th and 78th minutes, Raya made two good saves to deny Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo from equalizing for Manchester United, respectively. Despite the Red Devils' push to make the scoreline even throughout the second half, the encounter ended 1-0 in favor of Mikel Arteta's men.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Raya, who started in goal, was arguably the brains behind Arsenal's victory and success in keeping a clean sheet. He made seven saves, registered one clearance, and won the only aerial duel he contested (via Sofascore).

After they secured their first three points of the new season, Arsenal fans took to X to commend Raya for his goalkeeping display. One fan tweeted:

"Guys were hating on Raya 😭😭😭😭😭 how many times has this guy saved us man."

Ad

👨🏽‍🦯‍➡️ @user84848384 Guys were hating on Raya 😭😭😭😭😭 how many times has this guy saved us man

Ad

"David Raya appreciation post Best GK in the league 🧤," another added.

𝐎𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥 (fan) @__SakaSZN David Raya appreciation post Best GK in the league 🧤

Ad

"Can we talk about this Raya masterclass performance against United?," another asked.

S👻 @scrapytweets Can we talk about this Raya masterclass performance against United?

Ad

"Raya was the difference between the two teams today. For me Bayindir is as bad as Onana. We desperately NEED to get a top class goalkeeper as a priority 🙏🏽," a Manchester United fan claimed."

💜Ruk @Miniruks Raya was the difference between the two teams today. For me Bayindir is as bad as Onana. We desperately NEED to get a top class goalkeeper as a priority 🙏🏽

Ad

"David Raya. We appreciate you more than you know. Mister reliable.," wrote another.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 David Raya. We appreciate you more than you know. Mister reliable.

Ad

Raya was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his performance against the Red Devils.

"That’s a worry when I see what Arsenal were doing" - Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

England v Senegal - International Friendly - Source: Getty

Roy Keane has faulted the Gunners' decision to sit back and defend rather than extending their lead in the game against Manchester United. He went on to claim that their inability to secure a comfortable lead was the reason they drew several games last season.

Ad

During an interview after the north London giants' 1-0 win over Ruben Amorim's men, Keane said (via Tribuna):

"That’s a worry when I see what Arsenal were doing, they’re still happy enough to sit in at 1-0 is that the reason they drew so many games last year?”

Mikel Arteta's men drew 14 Premier League games last term, which arguably affected their chances of winning the title. However, they will be looking to amend this season as they look to challenge for the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More