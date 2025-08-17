"How many times has this guy saved us man" "Mister Reliable" - Fans praise Arsenal star for his showing in 1-0 win over Manchester United

Fans on X have praised Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his display in their 1-0 win over Manchester United. Both sides were in action in their opening game of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.
Riccardo Calafiori planted his header into the net, opening the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minute of the game from a corner. The Red Devils' goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, could be blamed as his error arguably led to Calafiori's opener.
Matheus Cunha was close to levelling the scores for the hosts in the 38th minute. However, Raya produced an excellent save to keep Arsenal ahead going into halftime.
In the 74th and 78th minutes, Raya made two good saves to deny Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo from equalizing for Manchester United, respectively. Despite the Red Devils' push to make the scoreline even throughout the second half, the encounter ended 1-0 in favor of Mikel Arteta's men.
Meanwhile, Raya, who started in goal, was arguably the brains behind Arsenal's victory and success in keeping a clean sheet. He made seven saves, registered one clearance, and won the only aerial duel he contested (via Sofascore).
After they secured their first three points of the new season, Arsenal fans took to X to commend Raya for his goalkeeping display. One fan tweeted:
"Guys were hating on Raya 😭😭😭😭😭 how many times has this guy saved us man."
"David Raya appreciation post Best GK in the league 🧤," another added.
"Can we talk about this Raya masterclass performance against United?," another asked.
"Raya was the difference between the two teams today. For me Bayindir is as bad as Onana. We desperately NEED to get a top class goalkeeper as a priority 🙏🏽," a Manchester United fan claimed."
"David Raya. We appreciate you more than you know. Mister reliable.," wrote another.
Raya was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his performance against the Red Devils.
"That’s a worry when I see what Arsenal were doing" - Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane
Roy Keane has faulted the Gunners' decision to sit back and defend rather than extending their lead in the game against Manchester United. He went on to claim that their inability to secure a comfortable lead was the reason they drew several games last season.
During an interview after the north London giants' 1-0 win over Ruben Amorim's men, Keane said (via Tribuna):
"That’s a worry when I see what Arsenal were doing, they’re still happy enough to sit in at 1-0 is that the reason they drew so many games last year?”
Mikel Arteta's men drew 14 Premier League games last term, which arguably affected their chances of winning the title. However, they will be looking to amend this season as they look to challenge for the league.