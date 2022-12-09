How many times did Pele win the FIFA World Cup?

Brazilian legend Pele, considered one of the greatest players of all time, has won the FIFA World Cup trophy three times in his career.

He first won the World Cup back in 1958. The tournament took place in Sweden that year. Despite being on the bench for Brazil's opening two games, the legendary No. 10 played a starring role in the knockout stages of the tournament.

He scored once against Wales in the quarter-finals, a hat-trick against France in the semi-finals, and a brace against hosts Sweden in the final of the tournament. He also managed an assist against the USSR in the group stages of the tournament.

Brazil were crowned champions once again in the 1962 edition of the tournament. Pele scored a goal and bagged an assist against Mexico in the opening group game of the tournament.

However, he suffered an injury in the next clash against Czechoslovakia and was out for the remainder of the tournament. Despite his absence, Brazil won the tournament and managed to retain their status as world champions.

After a group stage exit in 1966, Brazil made a strong comeback in the 1970 FIFA World Cup and were adjudged the winner of the tournament in Mexico. Pele scored four goals in the tournament, including one against Italy in the final.

He also bagged six assists, two of which came against Italy in the final of the tournament. This was the last time he played in the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup legend Pele is currently battling with health conditions in the hospital

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner and Brazilian legend is currently in hospital after he stopped responding to chemotherapy amid a battle with cancer. However, he posted a message on social media asking fans not to worry.

Pele wrote (via Mirror):

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watching Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything."

Brazil are currently locking horns with Croatia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. At the time of writing, the match has gone into extra time, with the game tied at 0-0.

