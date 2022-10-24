“How many times do you have to play him?” - Agbonlahor claims Cristiano Ronaldo and teammate will be annoyed with chances given to Manchester United star

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's game time has frustrated teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga, according to former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor.

Sancho, 22, has failed to deliver since arriving at United from Borussia Dortmund for £76.5 million in 2021.

The English attacker was renowned for his trickery and goalscoring contributions at Signal Iduna Park, with 50 goals and 64 assists for BvB.

However, Sancho has come nowhere close to replicating his form in the Bundesliga at Old Trafford.

He has managed just eight goals and five assists in 52 appearances across competitions.

Sancho's latest outing came in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 22 October, but he was substituted for central-midfielder Fred in the 52nd minute.

Perhaps the pace of Premier League football is problematic for the winger, who does lack the speed and pace of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

However, Agbonlahor believes that Cristiano Ronaldo and Elanga have grown impatient seeing an out-of-form Sancho given so many opportunities.

He told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

“They’ve had to play Fernandes up front for the last 35 minutes, Rashford went to the left and Antony stayed on the right because Sancho can’t perform."

He continued by suggesting that Ronaldo is bemused by the number of opportunities Sancho is being given:

“How many times do you have to play him? If you’re Ronaldo you’re probably thinking ‘how many chances is this guy going to get?’

Another teammate Agbonlahor believes will be irritated by Sancho being ahead of him in the pecking order is Elanga:

“Elanga, how many times is Sancho going to get the chance to play for Manchester United because he’s not performing and he’s a million miles away from a chance to play at the World Cup.”

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



says while he's not too concerned about Jadon Sancho, he needs a period of time out of the team, with Elanga coming in for him.



Should he be dropped? ""I'D BRING ELANGA IN FOR HIM!" 🤔 @Adamstott30 says while he's not too concerned about Jadon Sancho, he needs a period of time out of the team, with Elanga coming in for him.Should he be dropped? ""I'D BRING ELANGA IN FOR HIM!" 🤔@Adamstott30 says while he's not too concerned about Jadon Sancho, he needs a period of time out of the team, with Elanga coming in for him.Should he be dropped? 👇 https://t.co/SUcvY9A5RH

Sancho has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and creating two assists.

Ronaldo has managed two goals and an assist in 12 appearances, while Elanga has made nine appearances and contributed an assist.

Sancho wants Cristiano Ronaldo's number seven shirt at Manchester United

Ronaldo's future is up in the air

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Manchester United for the draw with Chelsea.

The Portuguese stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute as an unused substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

This is despite Erik ten Hag being able to make two more substitutions.

Express reports that Sancho wants the number seven shirt, which is currently worn by Cristiano Ronaldo. The English winger wore the same number at Dortmund.

Ronaldo's current deal runs until next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

utdreport @utdreprot Man United Top Scorers 2022:



1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 12

2. Marcus Rashford: 7

3. Bruno Fernandes: 7

4. Jadon Sancho: 6

5. Antony: 3 Man United Top Scorers 2022: 1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 122. Marcus Rashford: 73. Bruno Fernandes: 74. Jadon Sancho: 6 5. Antony: 3 https://t.co/9dDv6hXS5y

However, if Sancho is going to be handed number seven should Ronaldo depart Manchester United, he has big boots to fill.

Some of United's greatest ever players, including Ronaldo, David Beckham and Eric Cantona, have all donned the number seven.

Poll : 0 votes