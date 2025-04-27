How many trophies have Barcelona won since Lionel Messi left?

Barcelona enjoyed an era of glory throughout Lionel Messi's reign at the club. When he left in 2021, it was a period of serious uncertainty for the Blaugrana. However, they have bounced back in remarkable form, having beaten Real Madrid 3-2 to win the Copa del Rey final in Seville yesterday (April 26). So, how many trophies have the Catalan giants won since Messi's exit?

Barca have won four major trophies since 2021, with Xavi Hernandez leading them to the La Liga title in the 2022-23 season. The legendary midfielder-turned-manager also won the Supercopa de Espana in 2023, while he was at the helm of affairs at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick was brought on as the new head coach in the summer of 2024, and he has continued in similar form. The German tactician took the Blaugrana to the final of the 2025 Supercopa de Espana, where they beat Real Madrid 5-2. Just yesterday, he won their fourth trophy in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona seem to have returned to another era of dominance, despite Lionel Messi's absence. They are currently on the verge of winning the La Liga title this season, and they are strong contenders to win the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi reveals why he did not return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has opened up about why he did not return to Barcelona after an unceremonious exit in 2021. The Blaugrana were unable to afford his contract or register him in time for the new season, which saw him leave them on a free transfer that summer.

He eventually moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent two years, forming a triumvirate in attack with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. After his time in France came to an end, it was widely expected that he would return to Barca. However, he opted to leave Europe entirely, joining Inter Miami in the MLS.

Speaking about that decision, Messi revealed that he had planned on a return (via GOAL):

"I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it was not possible again. After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe, I didn’t want to go to any of them."

Lionel Messi has since enjoyed a remarkable time across the pond with the Herons. He led them to their first-ever trophy, winning the Leagues Cup in 2023. He also led them to clinch the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

