Lionel Messi recently became the most decorated player in football history by winning his 44th title, which was his first with new club Inter Miami. The Argentine helped his side win the Leagues Cup, defeating Nashville SC in the final.

Messi starred for Miami in the tournament, scoring 10 goals in seven matches and finishing as the top scorer and the best player. He overtook former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves, who has 43 titles, as the most decorated footballer in the world.

Naturally, comparisons with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has cropped up. The duo's rivalry has dominated world football for more than a decade, with them having won a combined 12 Ballons d'Or.

However, as far as titles are concerned, Ronaldo still has some catching up to do. The Al-Nassr attacker has won 35 trophies in his career, nine short of Messi's 44.

Expand Tweet

The former Real Madrid star added to his title tally recently as well. He helped Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup victory, which was his first trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia in December last year.

Ronaldo is ninth on the list of the most decorated players in football history. Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has won as many trophies as the Portuguese, while Sergio Busquets and Ryan Giggs lead them by one title at 36.

Former Barcelona teammates Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Maxwell have won 37 titles each in their respective careers. Former Premier League midfielder Hossam Ashour is a surprise third on the list with 39 titles won, all of which came during his time in Egypt.

What next for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has already helped Inter Miami to a title just over a month after joining them from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent.

He is now set to line up for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club in the semifinal of the US Open Cup against FC Cincinnati. The match will be played on Wednesday, August 22.

Lionel Messi is then expected to make his MLS debut on Saturday, August 26, when Inter Miami travel to face NY Red Bulls.