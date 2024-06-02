How many UEFA Champions League trophies does Carlo Ancelotti have in his career? 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is a UEFA Champions League behemoth. He led his side to a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 final on Saturday (June 1) at the Wembley.

In the process, he became the first manager to win the competition five times. He first won the Champions League as a manager with AC Milan in 2003 and repeated the feat four years later.

In 2014, Ancelotti landed Real Madrid their long-awaited La Decima before creating history eight years later, becoming the first manager to win multiple Champions League titles with more than one club.

On Saturday, he made it five Champions League titles as a manager, which is two more than anybody else. Including two more titles he won as a player (1988-89, 1989-90), he has seven UEFA Champions League trophies in his collection.

Coming to the game on Saturday, Los Blancos had a poor first half, as Dortmund hit the woodwork and missed multiple chances to open the scoring. Ancelotti's side would make them pay for their profligacy.

The retiring Toni Kroos' delivery was superbly headed in by Dani Carvajal 16 minutes from time before Vinicius Junior put the result beyond doubt shortly thereafter.

It was Madrid's record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title, including nine in the Champions League era, going a perfect 9-0 in finals. Six of those titles have come in the last 11 years since that aforementioned La Decima triumph.

What other UEFA Champions League records does Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hold?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager to oversee 200 games in the UEFA Champions League. He reached the milestone in the quarterfinal first leg with holders Manchester City, which Madrid drew 3-3 at home.

Ancelotti now has 204 wins in the competition for eight different clubs - AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris, Parma, Real Madrid and Napoli. His 116 wins in the competition is seven better than anybody else.

The legendary Italian is also a part of an exclusive club of four men to have won the UEFA Champions League as both player and manager. The others are Frank Rijkaard, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.

It's pertinent to note that Ancelotti has the most Champions League finals as a manager, doing so a record six times. His only loss came in the 2005 title match in Istanbul when his Milan side squandered a 3-0 half-time advantage to lose to Liverpool on penalties, denying Ancelotti a perfect record in finals.